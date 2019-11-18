Election fun: Campaign Trail companions

Newsmoggie

Meet Tigger. He is helping Edinburgh North and Leith’s Elaine Ford write blue envelopes.

A cold, dark Winter election has its bright spots and many of them involve animals.

Alex Cole-Hamilton made a friend while out canvassing too..

Do send us your photos of animals you meet on the campaign trail to [email protected]bdemvoice.org.

