Election fun: Campaign Trail companions

Meet Tigger. He is helping Edinburgh North and Leith’s Elaine Ford write blue envelopes.
A cold, dark Winter election has its bright spots and many of them involve animals.
Alex Cole-Hamilton made a friend while out canvassing too..
Got a proper little ear lick off of this puppy, just before I snapped this! First canine intervention of this campaign, won’t be the last. #dogsoftwitter #GeneralElection19 pic.twitter.com/JKXsWZ9xL8
— Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) November 17, 2019
Do send us your photos of animals you meet on the campaign trail to [email protected]bdemvoice.org.
