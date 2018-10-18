18 October 2018 – today’s press releases

Extending transition period another embarrassing climbdown

Responding to the news that Theresa May is open to extending the transition period, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Theresa May once argued that we didn’t need a transition period at all. Admitting that an extension is on the table, and the billions it would cost, is yet another in a long list of embarrassing climbdowns for this Tory Government. The blame for this mess falls squarely at the Prime Minister’s feet. Over the last two years, her Government has failed to find solutions to the Irish border, failed to protect businesses and put the Good Friday Agreement at risk. This Conservative Government is in chaos. MPs from across parties must stand with the Liberal Democrats and fight for the people to have the final say over Brexit, including the option to remain.

12% rise in knife crime proves Government must end forces’ budget cuts

Responding to the release of Government statistics which show a 12% rise in knife crime, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

The Tories always tell us that the Government’s first duty is to keep people safe. On their own terms, they are failing. Unnecessary Conservative police cuts have left fewer officers on our streets and made communities less safe. The Home Office’s own analysis shows that police cuts have likely contributed to the rise in serious violent crime, yet the Conservatives continue to squeeze forces’ budgets. The Liberal Democrats demand better for our communities and our police. We will end the Conservative cuts and invest an extra £300 million a year to recruit more officers, boost community policing and reverse the rise in serious violence.

Lib Dems: BSE case “deeply concerning”

Responding to reports of a new BSE case in Aberdeenshire Liberal Democrat rural affairs spokesperson Tim Farron said:

The confirmation of a case of mad cow disease for the first time in 10 years is deeply worrying, the Scottish Government seem to have taken necessary steps to keep it contained, I certainly hope it pays off. We now need assurances from the Environment Secretary about what communications he has had with the Scottish Government and what steps the UK Government will be taking to ensure this is just one isolated case. We need to be cautious, we don’t want to overreact and unjustly reduce confidence in the UK Farming industry.

Davey: Hostile environment hinders fight against modern slavery

Responding to the Government’s modern slavery report, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said: