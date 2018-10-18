How to join the Lib Dems at the People’s Vote march on Saturday

I will be up long before the crack of bloody dawn on Saturday to begin the long journey to London to take part in the People’s Vote march. Although make no mistake, our intention is not just to secure a vote but to stop this Brexit nonsense.

Lib Dems will be meeting at the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park at 12 noon.

This country’s membership of the European Union has brought this country so much social and economic benefit. Our sex discrimination laws, maternity leave, workers’ rights, environmental and health and safety protections started there. And we didn’t have them imposed on us – we were one of the most important voices at the table shaping them.

Being part of something larger than ourselves, something that has kept the peace on this continent for almost three quarters of a century, which has championed human rights and democracy, is such a good and healthy thing.

I don’t generally feel comfortable around national flags. I’d never wave a saltire or union jack. They symbolise selfishness and insularity and isolation to me. However, I feel completely comfortable wrapping myself from head to foot in the European Union flag because it is a symbol of togetherness and common purpose and co-operation.

I am very much of the A C Grayling school of thought – resist Brexit by all peaceful means. I’ll be marching on Saturday for my family’s future and to preserve the rights we are about to lose. Brexit puts this nation in peril by threatening the unions with Northern Ireland and Scotland. It puts so much we take for granted at risk – from things as simple as taking a flight or, scarily, access to essential medicines.

So, I’ll be there marching for the right to mark the Government’s homework on Saturday. I don’t want my future decided by whichever faction of the Conservative or Labour Party is winning the power struggle at the moment.

I am intrigued by what I hear coming out of party HQ in terms of props on the day. Watch this space for more details.

Are you going on Saturday? If so, tell us why….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings