Peterloo: The Manchester Massacre

On 2nd November Mike Leigh’s “Peterloo” goes on general release following its premiere today in Manchester – a first outside London. Maxine Peake, a Corbyn fan, describes it as an ensemble piece. There are no leads amongst more than 100 actors.

Liberals, especially those in the north familiar with Labour’s authoritarian underbelly, should claim the Manchester Massacre of 1819 as part of our heritage, part of the slow march to universal suffrage. I spoke about it as I wound up a Lib Dem debate on Yorkshire Devolution in Bradford Council Chamber this week I said:

This year 2018 we have marked the centenary of votes for women.

Events from 200 and 100 years ago remind us that the extension of democracy , was achieved through persistent campaigning and a long, long struggle. It did not come through spontaneous generosity on the part of governments. People demanded it and kept on demanding, and some even died for the cause. On the Lib Dem benches we do not see devolution as simply about moving money around, whether it be through combined authority, city region or, God help us, an elected regional mayor. Power to the people, power to Yorkshire, is about the extension and enhancement of our democracy. We should demand it, we should campaign for it and we see little virtue in a celebrity based substitute for the full monty of regional devolution.

On 16th August 1819 people converged on Manchester’s St Peter’s Field from various parts of Lancashire and the West Riding of Yorkshire. The military commander for “the Northern District,” who should have been in charge of crowd control, decided that he had a pressing engagement at York Races.

People practised marching in step as a way of maintaining discipline but this was reported by Government spies to the Home Secretary as a threat to public order. On the road to Manchester many Methodist favourite hymns were sung as well as campaign songs set to hymn tunes. Many were unfamiliar with public demonstrations and as ever the avoidance of violence was crucial to getting the message across.

Confronted by a gathering of 60,000 the magistrates panicked and set the drunken yeomanry and the relatively more disciplined Hussars on the crowd. By the end of the day fifteen people, including two women and a child were dead or dying and 650 injured. It was an event which in due course led John Edward Taylor to found the Manchester Guardian.

“Peterloo” the film is described by Mike Leigh as a dramatic distillation of events described a comprehensive history by Jacqueline Riding, “Peterloo, the story of the Manchester Massacre”, which manages to be both academic and entertaining. It uncovers much history that has been neglected, perhaps even suppressed. It has much to say about the empowerment of working class people, the capacity for incompetence on the part of Government and the power of peaceful protest. I recommend reading it and then re-reading the Preamble to our Constitution, reflecting on its message for own desperate times.

* Geoff Reid is a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Bradford