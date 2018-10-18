Geoff Reid

Peterloo: The Manchester Massacre

By | Thu 18th October 2018 - 12:20 pm

On 2nd November Mike Leigh’s “Peterloo” goes on general release following its premiere today in Manchester – a first outside London. Maxine Peake, a Corbyn fan, describes it as an ensemble piece. There are no leads amongst more than 100 actors.

Liberals, especially those in the north familiar with Labour’s authoritarian underbelly, should claim the Manchester Massacre of 1819 as part of our heritage, part of the slow march to universal suffrage. I spoke about it as I wound up a Lib Dem debate on Yorkshire Devolution in Bradford Council Chamber this week I said:

This year 2018 we have marked the centenary of votes for women.

Events from 200 and 100 years ago remind us that the extension of democracy , was achieved through persistent campaigning and a long, long struggle. It did not come through spontaneous generosity on the part of governments. People demanded it and kept on demanding, and some even died for the cause.

On the Lib Dem benches we do not see devolution as simply about moving money around, whether it be through combined authority, city region or, God help us, an elected regional mayor. Power to the people, power to Yorkshire, is about the extension and enhancement of our democracy. We should demand it, we should campaign for it and we see little virtue in a celebrity based substitute for the full monty of regional devolution.

On 16th August 1819 people converged on Manchester’s St Peter’s Field from various parts of Lancashire and the West Riding of Yorkshire. The military commander for “the Northern District,” who should have been in charge of crowd control, decided that he had a pressing engagement at York Races.

People practised marching in step as a way of maintaining discipline but this was reported by Government spies to the Home Secretary as a threat to public order. On the road to Manchester many Methodist favourite hymns were sung as well as campaign songs set to hymn tunes. Many were unfamiliar with public demonstrations and as ever the avoidance of violence was crucial to getting the message across.

Confronted by a gathering of 60,000 the magistrates panicked and set the drunken yeomanry and the relatively more disciplined Hussars on the crowd. By the end of the day fifteen people, including two women and a child were dead or dying and 650 injured. It was an event which in due course led John Edward Taylor to found the Manchester Guardian.

“Peterloo” the film is described by Mike Leigh as a dramatic distillation of events described a comprehensive history by Jacqueline Riding, “Peterloo, the story of the Manchester Massacre”, which manages to be both academic and entertaining. It uncovers much history that has been neglected, perhaps even suppressed. It has much to say about the empowerment of working class people, the capacity for incompetence on the part of Government and the power of peaceful protest. I recommend reading it and then re-reading the Preamble to our Constitution, reflecting on its message for own desperate times.

* Geoff Reid is a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Bradford

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 18th Oct '18 - 5:19pm

    There were gaps in the mechanisms for public order.
    The Reform Act 1832 had not done enough to provide democratic legitimacy for the rulers or acceptance by the ruled. Further reforms are needed now.
    An unarmed police force was needed but non-existent.
    Would demonstrators even know that the Riot Act 1714 had been read?
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Riot_Act

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 18th Oct - 5:38pm
    Consider a link between the north of France and the south of England. There would be plenty of time to debate exactly how it would...
  • User AvatarJohn Chandler 18th Oct - 5:32pm
    I can't make the march as I'll be at work, but I'll be there in name (and spirit) as someone has kindly placed the names...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 18th Oct - 5:19pm
    There were gaps in the mechanisms for public order. The Reform Act 1832 had not done enough to provide democratic legitimacy for the rulers or...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 18th Oct - 5:05pm
    The EEC always reserved a place for East Germany (so-called German "Democratic" Republic). The West Germans always promised to work for German unity., and move...
  • User AvatarGordon 18th Oct - 4:43pm
    So-called ‘Project Fear’ was demonstrably wrong; as Brexiteers like to point out doom and disaster simply didn’t happen the day after the referendum. As Yogi...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 18th Oct - 4:22pm
    The problems of the public sector Network Rail are unlikely to be solved by a fares freeze as users of TfL services are finding since...