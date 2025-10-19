18-19 October 2025 – the weekend’s (non-Conference) press releases

Lib Dems: Badenoch must reverse Lowe appointment to avoid “lurch to the extremes”

Responding to the news that Rupert Lowe will joining the Public Accounts Committee in place of a Conservative, Max Wilkinson, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Home Affairs, commented:

Huge numbers of decent British people – including many Conservative voters – will be rightly appalled to hear that Kemi Badenoch has decided to support somebody with Rupert Lowe’s views. This decision proves yet again just how far the Conservative Party has lurched to the extremes. The Conservatives have two choices – reverse the decision to give this important role to the most right wing man in Parliament, or concede that they’re happy to lose even more voters to the Liberal Democrats.

Responding to Ed Miliband’s morning round where he was questioned on energy bill rises, Pippa Heylings, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Energy Security and Net Zero, commented: