18-19 October 2025 – the weekend’s (non-Conference) press releases

Lib Dems: Badenoch must reverse Lowe appointment to avoid “lurch to the extremes”
Responding to the news that Rupert Lowe will joining the Public Accounts Committee in place of a Conservative, Max Wilkinson, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Home Affairs, commented:
Huge numbers of decent British people – including many Conservative voters – will be rightly appalled to hear that Kemi Badenoch has decided to support somebody with Rupert Lowe’s views.
This decision proves yet again just how far the Conservative Party has lurched to the extremes.
The Conservatives have two choices – reverse the decision to give this important role to the most right wing man in Parliament, or concede that they’re happy to lose even more voters to the Liberal Democrats.
Lib Dems: Govt must “break the link” with gas prices to reduce bills
Responding to Ed Miliband’s morning round where he was questioned on energy bill rises, Pippa Heylings, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Energy Security and Net Zero, commented:
Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage are peddling myths about the climate and want to tie the UK to expensive fossil fuels and foreign dictators like Vladimir Putin.
People aren’t seeing the benefit of cheap renewable power because wholesale electricity prices are still tied to the price of gas.
The net zero sector is growing three times faster than any other sector in the UK economy, opening up huge opportunities for jobs.
The government needs to listen to our plan to break the link between gas prices and electricity costs, so people get the benefits of cheap, clean power.
That would reduce people’s bills and build public support for the investment we need in renewable power.