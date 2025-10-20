The ALDC Liberal Democrat Town and Parish Councillors Conference – at the coal face of local democracy

Saturday saw the third annual ALDC online Conference for Town and Parish Councillors, an event which has developed as an opportunity to reach out to the Cinderella tier of local government, although we’re more likely to have the budget for a glass slipper than our principal authority colleagues do these days.

Opened by Sarah Green MP, Town and Parish Councillors from across England, including some pretty heavy hitters at the National Association of Local Councils (NALC), came together to discuss some of the big issues that face the sector – Local Government Reform, the accelerating devolution of valued local services to the sector – and how to use the opportunities of local power to promote the Party, build campaign teams and win elections at principal authority and Parliamentary levels.

Sarah spoke passionately about how success in elections for Amersham Town Council just before her famous by-election win laid the platform for the campaign that followed, establishing the Liberal Democrats as the best option to defeat the Conservatives, and how town and parish councillors across her constituency act as an “early warning system” for issues that affect residents.

The Conference then broke out into three sessions;

the impact of national change on town and parish councillors;

social media best practice for town and parish councils; and

building the Lib Dems at a town and parish level

Conference was fortunate enough to have Justin Griggs, NALC’s Head of Policy and Communications, to take delegates through both the key aspects of Local Government Reform but also to explain how NALC was responding to the various strands of current proposals.

After a critical break for refreshment, delegates came together for a roundtable on how Liberal Democrat Town Councillors have used the platform of their councils to make real change in their communities, chaired by Baroness Ros Scott in her usual ebullient manner. Ros has been NALC’s President for three years, having been a former President of ALDC, so she knows the sector well.

Tom Deakin, the Leader of Taunton Town Council, spoke about how they had formed a council from scratch – Taunton had not been parished until the abolition of Somerset West and Taunton District Council just two years ago – and had boldly decided to commit to spending, and thus raising, a significant precept. As he noted, you have to do things that are seen to improve the community and, with nineteen councillors out of twenty, they had the confidence to do just that.

Kelly-Marie Blundell-Smith, from Hailsham Town Council in East Sussex, told of how she became a Town Councillor and went on to become Chair of the Finance Committee. Her Council run the local Post Office and are actively seeking to make it into a banking hub now that the major banks have all closed their local branches, something that drew interest from other delegates facing similar challenges.

Sam Potts, from Hereford City Council, entertained delegates with his story of how he became a City Councillor. Hereford has a precept of over £1.2 million, and even runs its own free bus service, connecting up the different parts of the city. it also manages the tourist information service.

And finally, Mark Roberts, from Amersham Town Council, explained how they built upon the Amersham in Bloom campaign to attract visitors to the town and to put pride back into the community. From that, they’ve built an election-winning machine that secured Sarah Green’s re-election last year and won eleven Buckinghamshire Council seats earlier this year.

A live question and answer session followed, with questions answered on the financial relationship between towns and their surrounding hinterland after devolution of services and assets to the towns, what the panel were most proud of achieving in their areas and much more, and before we knew it, it was time for a closing speech from Zoe Franklin, the Party’s new Commons spokesperson on Local Government.

Zoe spoke of the importance of our sector in improving the lives of our residents in a range of ways from advocacy to, increasingly, providing services that make life a bit better, from youth services to culture, from public toilets to community events. She emphasised that she wanted to engage with the sector, and to campaign for policies that would make it easier for town and parish councils to get things done for the communities they serve.

And with that, the Conference came to a close. Many thanks must go to the ALDC team, led by Tim Pickstone, Abi Bell and Ed Stephenson, for bringing the event together and for offering a forum for Liberal Democrat Town and Parish Councillors to come together. And next year, if you’re in the sector, make sure to register, it’ll be worth your while.

* Mark Valladares is Chair of Creeting St Peter Parish Council in Suffolk’s Gipping Valley, chairs NALC’s Smaller Councils Committee and co-chairs its Micro Councils Network.