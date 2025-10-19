The UK Digital ID: a lawful project with serious political risks

There is no constitutional or legal barrier preventing the creation of an identity card in the United Kingdom, whether digital or otherwise.

If such a system were to be introduced, it would logically fall under the UK Data Act 2025, adopted on 19 June 2025, which establishes the legal framework for digital identity services in the country. This Act, known as the DUAA, is overseen by a newly formed body called the Information Commission — a name confusingly similar to the existing Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The new Commission has regulatory powers comparable to those of Ofcom or the Competition and Markets Authority.

Oversight of the Commission lies with the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), currently Liz Kendall MP, who holds significant authority to guide and direct its work. Should a UK digital ID be created, it would therefore fall to her department to design and implement it — a formidable challenge, technically intricate, politically sensitive, and costly. Her record in delivering complex public projects is mixed, though not without successes during her time as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. Estimates for such a project range from £400 million to £1 billion, depending on whose figures one believes.

The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT), a government-backed organisation that includes major players in the legal and banking sectors, argues that a digital ID could help reduce the UK’s £6.8 billion annual cost of fraud and cut compliance costs by £1.7 billion. These savings would clearly benefit the financial and legal industries, as well as companies already developing digital ID services. But what tangible benefits would such a system bring to the British people, who are, in theory, its primary beneficiaries?

The motivation behind this project is clear: immigration. It is a pressing issue across Europe, and the UK is no exception. The Prime Minister himself acknowledged during his recent trip to India that the driving motive behind a digital ID is to regulate and control immigration, the right of residence, and the authorisation to work in the UK.

In this framework, the advantages a digital ID might offer to citizens come second. The project risks being launched for the wrong reasons—immigration control first, public benefit second — when the order should surely be reversed. Some will argue that curbing immigration is itself a benefit to the British people, a view certainly shared by Mr Farage. Yet Labour may not realise that it is laying the groundwork for Reform UK to later use these same tools to pursue far harsher immigration policies.

A national digital ID therefore carries serious political risks, in addition to the technical and financial ones. Other dangers — identity theft, privacy breaches, and misuse of personal data — are already well documented. Even India’s impressive Aadhaar system has suffered major data leaks.

One question must remain foremost in the minds of peers and parliamentarians: to whom does this project truly bring benefit? Adding another layer of bureaucracy for citizens, at a time of heavy public borrowing — £81.1 billion in the year to August and £145 billion projected for the current fiscal year — may not be the wisest use of taxpayers’ money.

That said, digital identity systems can work well when designed with clarity and restraint. The Philippines, with its 115.8 million citizens, developed its PHILSYS blockchain-based service, including a digital ID, for about USD 22.4 million. Estonia, a pioneer in e-governance, uses blockchain to secure citizens’ records, with its digital ID forming the backbone of efficient access to government services.

No doubt Ms Kendall and her team will study such precedents before attempting to reinvent the wheel. Perhaps it would be simpler — and cheaper — to expand GOV.UK One Login, tedious enough to set up as it already is, to include a secure digital identity. Personally, I struggle to see why the existing passport, already digital with its biometric chip, cannot be extended to fulfil that role. Perhaps someone would care to explain it to me.

* Christian de Vartavan is an eminent scholar and now CEO of a London blockchain consulting company and Associate, APPG AI, House of Lords.