19 January 2024 – today’s press releases

Rob Blackie: Flashy Fares Freeze Fools No One

Welsh Lib Dems push for Senedd reform

Rob Blackie: Flashy Fares Freeze Fools No One

Following Sadiq Khan’s announcement he is freezing fares for a year, Lib Dem Candidate for London Mayor, Rob Blackie, said:

Sadiq Khan’s flashy fare freeze fools no one. It is typical of a Mayor who prefers delivering headlines to delivering for Londoners. We all know the state of Transport for London’s finances and so the Mayor will simply claw this back through other means – most likely after votes have been cast. It is simply an election year gimmick. After eight years of mismanagement, the Mayor has repeatedly cancelled investments like the Sutton tram – only now to find money down the back of the sofa for an election campaign sweetener. Khan can’t be trusted to run Transport for London.

Welsh Lib Dems push for Senedd reform

The Senedd Reform Bill Committee today published its report ahead of the introduction of the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Bill.

Jane Dodds MS sits as a member of the committee and has played a fundamental role in the scrutiny of the electoral method proposed by the Welsh Government.

Ahead of the upcoming Senedd reforms, the party have set out their position to see the Senedd expanded in terms of its members whilst also pushing for the fairest electoral system possible with the introduction of the Single Transferable Vote system.

The Welsh Government proposals, backed by Plaid Cymru, were published ahead of the Special Purpose Committee on Senedd Reform concluding its work, leading Jane Dodds MS to call the proposals a “stitch up”.

The party has also raised concerns over the proposed pairing of constituencies, which risk having no meaning for electors, and the continuing use of the closed list D’hont electoral system.

Commenting, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said: