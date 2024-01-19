Big swing to Lib Dems in Sheffield Hallam (by-election results 2)

The victorious Sheffield team last night

Stannington (Sheffield) council by-election result: LDEM: 52.7% (+15.9)

LAB: 28.3% (-0.4)

CON: 8.7% (-5.6)

GRN: 7.6% (-7.0)

LIB: 2.8% (+2.8) Votes cast: 4,288 Liberal Democrat HOLD.https://t.co/bdfrOWKoJv — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) January 19, 2024

Congratulations to new councillor Will Sapwell, who won the Stannington by-election yesterday in Sheffield Hallam constituency. And what a great swing from Labour…



Thank you to Thillainathan Haren for being the Lib Dem candidate in Tooting Broadway, Wandsworth, London:

Tooting Broadway (Wandsworth) Council By-Election Result: 🌹 LAB: 67.3% (+6.8)

🌳 CON: 19.3% (+0.8)

🌍 GRN: 9.3% (-5.5)

🔶 LDM: 4.0% (-2.0) Labour HOLD.

Changes w/ 2022. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) January 18, 2024



Also in London, in Hackney, there was an unusual Conservative gain from Labour, with the winning candidate being a former Lib Dem councillor and the Labour candidate being suspended by her party during the campaign:

Cazenove (Hackney) council by-election result: CON: 53.8% (+47.4)

LAB: 31.0% (-13.1)

GRN: 12.8% (+1.0)

LDEM: 2.4% (-35.2) Votes cast: 3,018 Conservative GAIN from Labour.https://t.co/bdfrOWKoJv — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) January 19, 2024



Thank you to Laurence Byrne for standing in Warwick All Saints and Woodloes, Warwick:

Warwick All Saints & Woodloes (Warwick) Council By-Election Result: 🌹 LAB: 52.5% (+8.4)

🌳 CON: 37.5% (+3.3)

🔶 LDM: 10.0% (+1.1) No GRN (-12.8) as previous. Labour HOLD.

Changes w/ 2023. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) January 19, 2024

