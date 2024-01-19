Big swing to Lib Dems in Sheffield Hallam (by-election results 2)

Congratulations to new councillor Will Sapwell, who won the Stannington by-election yesterday in Sheffield Hallam constituency. And what a great swing from Labour…
Stannington (Sheffield) council by-election result:
LDEM: 52.7% (+15.9)
LAB: 28.3% (-0.4)
CON: 8.7% (-5.6)
GRN: 7.6% (-7.0)
LIB: 2.8% (+2.8)
Votes cast: 4,288
Liberal Democrat HOLD.https://t.co/bdfrOWKoJv
— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) January 19, 2024
Thank you to Thillainathan Haren for being the Lib Dem candidate in Tooting Broadway, Wandsworth, London:
Tooting Broadway (Wandsworth) Council By-Election Result:
🌹 LAB: 67.3% (+6.8)
🌳 CON: 19.3% (+0.8)
🌍 GRN: 9.3% (-5.5)
🔶 LDM: 4.0% (-2.0)
Labour HOLD.
Changes w/ 2022.
— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) January 18, 2024
Also in London, in Hackney, there was an unusual Conservative gain from Labour, with the winning candidate being a former Lib Dem councillor and the Labour candidate being suspended by her party during the campaign:
Cazenove (Hackney) council by-election result:
CON: 53.8% (+47.4)
LAB: 31.0% (-13.1)
GRN: 12.8% (+1.0)
LDEM: 2.4% (-35.2)
Votes cast: 3,018
Conservative GAIN from Labour.https://t.co/bdfrOWKoJv
— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) January 19, 2024
Thank you to Laurence Byrne for standing in Warwick All Saints and Woodloes, Warwick:
Warwick All Saints & Woodloes (Warwick) Council By-Election Result:
🌹 LAB: 52.5% (+8.4)
🌳 CON: 37.5% (+3.3)
🔶 LDM: 10.0% (+1.1)
No GRN (-12.8) as previous.
Labour HOLD.
Changes w/ 2023.
— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) January 19, 2024
