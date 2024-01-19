Paul Walter

Big swing to Lib Dems in Sheffield Hallam (by-election results 2)

The victorious Sheffield team last night

Congratulations to new councillor Will Sapwell, who won the Stannington by-election yesterday in Sheffield Hallam constituency. And what a great swing from Labour…


Thank you to Thillainathan Haren for being the Lib Dem candidate in Tooting Broadway, Wandsworth, London:


Also in London, in Hackney, there was an unusual Conservative gain from Labour, with the winning candidate being a former Lib Dem councillor and the Labour candidate being suspended by her party during the campaign:


Thank you to Laurence Byrne for standing in Warwick All Saints and Woodloes, Warwick:

This is part two of our by-election reporting this week, you can find part one here.

Thanks to Mark Pack for his tireless reporting on his blog, where you can read the latest 2023-24 by-elections scorecard.

