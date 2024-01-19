By-election results – Conservatives lose last seat in Richmond

There were six principal authority council by-elections yesterday, and there were Liberal Democrat candidates in all those contests.

After winning 39 of the 54 seats in Richmond-upon-Thames in 2014, the Tories yesterday lost their last seat on the council!:

Hampton North (Richmond upon Thames) council by-election result: LDEM: 53.2% (+19.9)

CON: 34.8% (+11.2)

LAB: 7.2% (-1.1)

GRN: 4.8% (-16.2) Votes cast: 2,213 Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. *Defending Con seat was third placed of three-member ward in 2022. Top three… — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) January 19, 2024

We also held a second seat up for grabs in the borough last night:

The results of the #Teddington by-election are in. Richard Baker of the Liberal Democrat Party has been duly elected as Councillor for the Teddington Ward.#LBRuTElects pic.twitter.com/1pIiSMJ9vL — Richmond Council (@LBRUT) January 19, 2024

Huge congratulations to Carey Bishop, our new @TRLibDems councillor in Hampton North and Richard Baker, who returns as a councillor in Teddington. Looking forward to working with you both for our area! 🔶️🔶️🔶️ 🙌🏽🥳 pic.twitter.com/VWKuBS7Uex — Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) January 19, 2024

We’ll cover more of this week’s results later.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.