Liberal Democrats name junior doctor Aidan King as candidate for North East mayor election

The Liberal Democrats have chosen a junior doctor as their candidate for the North East mayoral election.
Aidan King, a physician at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary who specialises in clinical pharmacology, was announced on Tuesday as the latest name to enter the mayoral race. A former councillor in the city, Dr King’s early campaign pledges include plans to build the UK’s largest on-shore wind farm and deliver a “house building renaissance” across the region.
