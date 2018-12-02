2 December 2018 – today’s press release

Gove admits final say may go to the people

Responding to comments from Michael Gove that a People’s Vote is possible, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

The Government has made a Horlicks out of Brexit and now one of its chief architects has admitted that the final say might go back to the people.

Nobody voted for this bad deal.

Michael Gove is right. If Parliament rejects the deal, the Liberal Democrats and many others across the House will demand a People’s Vote with an option to remain in the EU.