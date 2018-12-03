The case for Trades Unions

There has been for some time a substantial number of Liberal Democrats who think that Trades Unions are an anachronism. They are wrong.
In the neoliberal times in which we live, one of the main neoliberal aims is to weaken wage earners so that companies can force down wages, leaving lower wage earners poorer and at the mercy of unscrupulous employers. The result is zero hours contracts and poverty wages.
Trades Unions are a block to this neoliberal aim so, starting with Thatcher, they set about weakening unions and deterring people from joining them. You only have to read the (largely) neoliberal press to see how any group of workers who take action in defence of the standard of living are labelled greedy, disruptive and are ruining companies by reducing their profits.
The truth is different. As a lifelong member of first the National Union of Teachers and then the University and Colleges Union, I can assert with authority that without Trades Union support I would have been in great difficulty at a number of points in my career.
When I worked as a maths teacher, my head of department and my head were unhappy that I had to take time off to be a councillor. They tried to make it impossible for me to attend council meetings, despite a legal right to do so and at one point I was taken through the disciplinary process on spurious grounds. I was very fortunate that my union rep was able to support me through the process and it came to nothing.
Much later in my life I had to take time off because of depression. Eventually, with trades union support, I was able to negotiate a deal to retire. The trades union provided me with full legal support, at their expense, to ensure the compromise agreement was sound and I got all that I was entitled to. A similar thing happened when my wife had to stop work because of a car accident. Without the help of her trades union, Unison, she would not have obtained the decent settlement she did receive.
I have been on strike twice in my life, once with the NUT and once with UCU. This happened because the employers would not negotiate on proposals that were to employees’ detriment or would not make even remotely sensible pay proposals. As a result of the strikes negotiations resumed and led to a successful outcome. Of course, both sides had to compromise, but that’s the nature of bargaining.
Look at the current dispute between Northern Rail and the Rail and Maritime Union. Northern want to remove guards from trains. They can dress it up as much as they like, but the real reason is to reduce costs and increase profits for shareholders. The press is once again focussing on unreasonable RMT and the disruption to the Christmas trade. Without a Trades Union, guards would simply have vanished from Northern’s trains at the expense of the safety of the travelling public. Yes, Saturday travel is being severely disrupted, but I for one support the RMT’s action.
As Liberal Democrats, we need to be much more supportive of Trades Unions and fight to increase their rights, making it easier for people to join by giving every employee in every company an absolute right to be a trades union member.
* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.
Good article. I’m a big fan of trade unions.
Good article but has one fundamental flaw. Claiming to be in neo-liberal times is a typical misunderstanding of the philosophy. The definition of Neo-liberalism is freedom of markets and deregulation. That is NOT the what we have. Take fossil fuels… The market is rigged to favour the dirty fuels over clean low carbon alternatives. The renewable industry faces roadblocks in development at every turn. Neo liberalism has failed and fallen. Corporate totalitarianism has been in control since the late nineties. Using the term Neo-liberalism just reinforces the cheap shot politics thrown at Lib Dems by Labour.
A good article. And good that you recognise that anti Trades Unionism is part of a wider agenda with your comment that:
“one of the main neoliberal aims is to weaken wage earners so that companies can force down wages, leaving lower wage earners poorer and at the mercy of unscrupulous employers. The result is zero hours contracts and poverty wages”
I’d perhaps go slightly further and argue that ‘freedom of movement’ in the EU is really designed to function as ‘free movement of labour’ and so force down wages by increasing labour supply. This causes Liberals and Social Democrats some problem, because we all acknowledge that its a good thing that, especially younger people, should be able to broaden their horizons by having the opportunity to work in different countries.
Therefore, for this and other reasons connected with a perceived interference with the free market, there can be a clash of ideology between active Trade Unionists and Lib Dems who see organised labour as anti-liberal its its approach.
Michael is right – trades union are as essential in today’s unequal society as they were donkeys years ago – my only concern is about a trade union being affiliated to a particular political party – I think that is completely wrong and only encourages the neoliberal press in their attacks on the unions.
And I agree about the need for a second member of staff on trains for safety reasons.
Oh dear, where to start. “There has been for some time a substantial number of Liberal Democrats who think that Trades Unions are an anachronism”
have there ? can you point to any examples ?
Then we get a whole load of nonsense against that fictional bogy ‘neo liberalsim” aka “things i dont like”
And the dispute about guards on trains is a terrible example of the benefits of unions. Many trains already run without guards and there is no evidence they are less safe. AS the Rail Regulator says: “Trains with doors operated by drivers (known in the industry as ‘Driver Only Operation’) have been in operation in Great Britain for more than 30 years. ORR has scrutinised this approach, and our inspectors are satisfied that with suitable equipment, proper procedures and competent staff in place, it is a safe method of working” http://orr.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/2016/orrs-statement-on-driver-only-operation
I joined a Trades Union in my first year in teaching (1966 the NAS) at a time when, I believe, only one Union (NAS) was a member of the TUC. In fact that’s where I got my first experience of ‘politics’. I stayed a member when abroad, even though they told me that they couldn’t cover me in either Canada or West Germany – no worries as I was a member of the Alberta Teachers’ Association and later the Philologenverband. I retired to ‘active duty’ with the now unisex NAS/UWT in 1974, serving on executive committees in Calderdale and Lincolnshire until I got hooked by party politics around 1983 and am still registered as a retired member today.
For those colleagues, who used to question the role of Trades Unions, my response used to be “Where would we be paywise today if we had always accepted the management’s first offer?” Unfortunately Trades Unions got a bad name, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s (‘Red Robbo’, Scargill etc) and, quite frankly, needed sorting out. When Jim Callaghan and co scuppered Barbara Castle’s ‘In Place of Strife’ and when Union militancy, helped undoubtedly by ineffectual management, which culminated in the ‘Winter of Discontent’ and the 1984 Miners’ Strike, it took a hard nut like Lady T to sort them out. Unfortunately, in some ways, the cure ended up being worse than the disease!
Of course we need strong, DEMOCRATIC and responsible Trades Unions under the umbrella of a TUC, led my people like Frances O’Grady, who are capable of effectively arguing on behalf of their members. What we don’t want, which we virtually got in the 1970s, is Trades Unions running the country. You’ve only got to look across the Channel to see what happens when they get too powerful and politicised.
As I understand it the Government is seeking to change the role of the guard by giving the driver the job of opening and closing the doors so that the guard can collect fares to reduce the cost of tax payer funded subsidies. The South Western had given a guarantee that trains will continue to have a second person on board but strikes continued almost every Saturday until the end of November. There needs to be a review of the type of person employed as guard or conductor. Most of them are doing what they should but not all. In these violent times there needs to be someone who can deal with dangerous situations, not just open and close the doors.
The strikes seem to have fizzled out on the Southern as most services seemed to be running the last time there was one. Southern was not a franchise but a Government controlled management contract. What with the failures of the nationalised Network Rail and Southern those who want renationalisation seem to be barking up the wrong tree but I do not suppose they will change their views.
I am in favour of trade unions to protect the interests of workers.
Your article begins with two assertions that aren’t backed up by any hard data.
Firstly you mention that there are “substantial numbers of Liberal Democrats who think trade unionism is anachronism. They are wrong”
You don’t support the assertion on the numbers. Nor the body of the article do you explain why they’re wrong. That makes your argument reliant on someone not questioning the premise. Since the premise is flawed and not evidence based, your argument is flawed from the beginning.
The second point of contention is the use of neo-liberalism as some sort of straw man for arguments you happen to disagree with.
Neo liberalism doesn’t seek to do that if done responsibly, it actually advocates free markets not a free for all, the free for all you are talking about is utterly unregulated libertarianism.
The evidence you supply of the David v Goliath battle over train guards is spurious at best. The Office for the Protection of Rail Users say that with the right protections in place it is a “safe method of working” (http://orr.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/2016/orrs-statement-on-driver-only-operation)
No one is arguing that trade unions are inherently bad things, a healthy market has functioning trade unions but legislation at the moment ensures that unions cannot abuse their significant power.
There is a difference between responsible trade unionism and the unfettered free for all the NUM went for in the 70’s, the current one is a lot healthier.
“There needs to be a review of the type of person employed as guard or conductor. Most of them are doing what they should but not all. In these violent times there needs to be someone who can deal with dangerous situations, not just open and close the doors.”
That was what I was thinking about in my earlier post – it wasn’t the door opening issue which concerned me – more the issue of being able to travel by train, minding my own business, hopefully free from risk of harrassment from other travellers. I see the future role of the 2nd person as being more akin – at least in part – to that of special constable, first aider etc. With appropriate training.
Come on, guys, Trades Unionism is much more than who opens and closes train doors! For what it’s worth, if I were on a train, I would rather have two people in charge than just one, for a variety of health and safety reasons.
Nonconformistradical: More akin to special constable, first aider etc. Yes absolutely – just what I was thinking but could not put into the right words.
Definitely yes to Trade Unions, but no to Unions affiliated to a political Party. I am a member of a non-affiliated union (Prospect) which began as a union for mid-ranking civil servants (below FDA and above PCS), and most of the problems that people identify with Unions come from those Unions that were affiliated with the Labour Party as @John Marriott identifies. Even now certain Unions wield too much power in local Labour parties.
I don’t like the use of the term “neoliberal”, does anyone describe themselves as neoliberal? It sounds a bit too much like liberal.
I am broadly in agreement with nonconformist radical.
Happily, lots of unions have broken their ties to the Labour party.
“There has been for some time a substantial number of Liberal Democrats who think that Trades Unions are an anachronism.” There are? Perhaps some specific trades unions and also the use of trades unions as a political tool by the Labour party. Are there really that many Lib Dems who think trades unions as a concept are an anachronism?
@ Laurence Cox “Definitely yes to Trade Unions, but no to Unions affiliated to a political Party”. How do you propose to do that other than by punitive legislation ?
I agree with Mick Taylor, “Liberal Democrats need to be much more supportive of Trades Unions and fight to increase their rights, making it easier for people to join by giving every employee in every company an absolute right to be a trades union member”. Lib Dems often seem unaware of how the casualisation of work has led to in work poverty – and the awfulness of Lib Dem supported Universal Credit.There is a growing trend to exploit zero hour contracts by such as Amazon and Sports Direct etc.,
Tim Martin – Wetherspoons (net worth of nearly £ 500 million) was mentioned on LDV yesterday. The Guardian recently reported, “Staff at JD Wetherspoon, McDonald’s and TGI Fridays are to strike next month in an unprecedented action by employees in the hospitality sector, where a campaign to recruit new trade union members is gathering pace among workers who have traditionally not been organised.
Wetherspoons often engage young, newly unionised workers who will be striking for £10 an hour and union recognition. According to the chain, the minimum starting rate for bar staff over 18 is £8.05 an hour while kitchen staff receive £8.25 an hour – increasing by 10p in each case after a probation period.
Chris Heppell, a 29-year-old in one of the pub chain’s kitchens, said every penny counted when he and his colleagues were struggling to get by. In his own case, more than half of what he earned each month went towards paying £450 in rent to share a cramped one-bedroom apartment. “It’s impossible to save and you find yourself taking on more and more hours just to keep on top of the debt,” said the politics graduate who has worked in the hospitality sector since graduating, spending the last four years on what he described as “poverty wages” at Wetherspoon’s.
Heppell is among workers at the pub chain who joined the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) after being inspired by the strike action taken last year by McDonald’s workers in a dispute over zero-hours contracts and conditions. Another Wetherspoon’s kitchen worker, 19-year-old student Alex McIntyre, described working for the company as the most “emotionally and physically draining” job he had undertaken.
If anyone doubts that there is an agenda by those who seek to becoming ever richer at the expense of working people – commonly known as the ‘neoliberal’ agenda – and that they wish to reduce the power of working people to determine their pay and conditions then I recommend reading PostCapitalism by Paul Mason. I don’t agree with Mason in many of his pronouncements but his analysis of what has happened before and after Thatcher certainly made me think.
I wish it were true that many Lib Dems are pro Trades Unions, but my own experience of discussions with many LibDems especially younger newer members don’t bear this out. Far too many people believe the myths put about in the late seventies and eighties by the Tories about Trades Unions to justify emasculating them.
Unlike many more recent LibDems I actually met Arthur Scargill. The mining industry was being threatened with destruction by a vengeful Tory government and the miners were fighting for the very existence of their jobs. Now I never approve of violence, but if you believe that the violence that flared during the miners’ strike was one sided then you would be misinformed. The mining industry was destroyed and I suggest this was a part of the overall plan to break Trades Unions.