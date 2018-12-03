The case for Trades Unions

There has been for some time a substantial number of Liberal Democrats who think that Trades Unions are an anachronism. They are wrong.

In the neoliberal times in which we live, one of the main neoliberal aims is to weaken wage earners so that companies can force down wages, leaving lower wage earners poorer and at the mercy of unscrupulous employers. The result is zero hours contracts and poverty wages.

Trades Unions are a block to this neoliberal aim so, starting with Thatcher, they set about weakening unions and deterring people from joining them. You only have to read the (largely) neoliberal press to see how any group of workers who take action in defence of the standard of living are labelled greedy, disruptive and are ruining companies by reducing their profits.

The truth is different. As a lifelong member of first the National Union of Teachers and then the University and Colleges Union, I can assert with authority that without Trades Union support I would have been in great difficulty at a number of points in my career.

When I worked as a maths teacher, my head of department and my head were unhappy that I had to take time off to be a councillor. They tried to make it impossible for me to attend council meetings, despite a legal right to do so and at one point I was taken through the disciplinary process on spurious grounds. I was very fortunate that my union rep was able to support me through the process and it came to nothing.

Much later in my life I had to take time off because of depression. Eventually, with trades union support, I was able to negotiate a deal to retire. The trades union provided me with full legal support, at their expense, to ensure the compromise agreement was sound and I got all that I was entitled to. A similar thing happened when my wife had to stop work because of a car accident. Without the help of her trades union, Unison, she would not have obtained the decent settlement she did receive.

I have been on strike twice in my life, once with the NUT and once with UCU. This happened because the employers would not negotiate on proposals that were to employees’ detriment or would not make even remotely sensible pay proposals. As a result of the strikes negotiations resumed and led to a successful outcome. Of course, both sides had to compromise, but that’s the nature of bargaining.

Look at the current dispute between Northern Rail and the Rail and Maritime Union. Northern want to remove guards from trains. They can dress it up as much as they like, but the real reason is to reduce costs and increase profits for shareholders. The press is once again focussing on unreasonable RMT and the disruption to the Christmas trade. Without a Trades Union, guards would simply have vanished from Northern’s trains at the expense of the safety of the travelling public. Yes, Saturday travel is being severely disrupted, but I for one support the RMT’s action.

As Liberal Democrats, we need to be much more supportive of Trades Unions and fight to increase their rights, making it easier for people to join by giving every employee in every company an absolute right to be a trades union member.

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.