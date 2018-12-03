David Becket

Peoples’ Vote – are we ready?

By | Mon 3rd December 2018 - 5:40 pm

If there is a Peoples Vote it is not clear that Remain would win. For Remain to be guaranteed to win we would be much higher than 10% in the polls.

Our leaders need to understand what is driving people to support Brexit, and have some answers.

Campaigning in this Brexit Capital of the Midlands (Newcastle under Lyme), the reasons people want Brexit are obvious. Some of the reasons have an element of truth; others are totally false, fuelled by the Brexit Campaign and the tabloid press.

Some of the arguments they put forward that we must provide answers to include:

(1)​ The Project Fear, inspired by Osborne, promised a leave vote would plunge the economy into immediate recession and increase unemployment by half a million. An emergency budget would be needed. That has not happened, so why should we believe current forecasts.

Local Brexiteers are claiming since the vote UK growth has increased by nearly two per cent, greater than other EU countries. This does not appear to be true.

We need to publish accurate trade figures. We need to identify how many organisations are now predicting a fall in GDP.

(2)​ Brexit uncertainty is not holding back investment in the UK. HSBC and the China Investment Corporation are investing in a fund to create quality UK companies to invest in China.

We should consider listing potential gains and losses in investment.

(3)​ Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It is claimed Britain has the second highest FDI in the world.

FDI is complex, and improved global trade and exchange rates cause much of the increase. If they are going to use this we should point out that nearly 40% of our outward investment is with EU countries, as is nearly 50% of our inward investment.

(4) The CBI backs the EU because it receives millions of pounds in funding from the EU.

Rubbish! The CBI is funded by its members. Companies receive EU funding which if the British Government does not match will cause many to cut back.

(5) The vast majority of our laws are controlled by the EU.

This red herring requires clarity. The EU does not control the following areas:

defence, education, health, crime and policing, local government, justice, tax and housing.

Areas connected with trade and environment are subject to EU regulations and laws. Many of these are regulations, which we have freedom to implement, rather than laws. The actual percentage of laws we take from the EU is of the order of 16%.

I hope our leaders are working on how we are going to put our case and how we are going to counteract the rubbish we will get from the other side. Our case must be positive, for example on FDI we just quote the figures, on control we list the areas we have full control. This is no time for personal attacks, on individuals or groups.

Are we ready? There is no visibility that our leaders are prepared for the battle.

* David Becket has been a Lib Dem member since 1992 and is a former councillor on Berkshire County Council, West Berkshire Council and Newcastle under Lyme Borough Council

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • John Marriott 3rd Dec '18 - 5:59pm

    @David Becket
    “For Remain to be guaranteed to win we would be much higher than 10% in the polls”. What makes you think that the Lib Dems’ poll ratings really have anything to do with whether a third referendum would result in any substantial change in voting patterns?

    OK, let’s supposed the May deal, Mark One or possibly Mark Two, is rejected by Parliament, a Labour inspired Vote of Condidence fails to dislodge the government and likewise a Tory MPs’ vote fails to dislodge May. Then there’s the Norway Plus option. If that fails then, subject to the suspension of Article 50, we are back possibly to another referendum campaign that might just result in a small ‘win’ for Remain. So what? Nothing is put to bed for a decade let alone a generation.

    I recommend to you Tim Marshall’s recent book on how geography influences countries and their attitudes to their neighbours. We live on an island. We don’t, or at least many of us, don’t think like those living on the European mainland. That’s really why so many of us voted Leave (not me, I might add) and why I could live with the May deal or, better still, the Norway Plus deal, either of which would give us time, during the transition period, to work out our direction of travel, always assuming that events beyond our control allow us to do so.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 3rd Dec - 6:20pm
    Agree, Simon Horner - I feel I can exercise more power as a consumer than as a voter.
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 3rd Dec - 6:17pm
    I recall discussions about party member demographics on this site a while back, and a Lib Dem member is over 3x more likely to be...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 3rd Dec - 5:59pm
    @David Becket “For Remain to be guaranteed to win we would be much higher than 10% in the polls”. What makes you think that the...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 3rd Dec - 5:57pm
    @Richard Underhill "The Pub Landlord stood against Nigel Farage in a general election" Unfortunately, given that the pub landlord, Al Murray, is yet another (very)...
  • User AvatarWilliam Francis 3rd Dec - 5:37pm
    I don't it is enough merely to supportive of trade unions. Private sector ones are in terminal decline with little sign of new trade unions...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 3rd Dec - 5:27pm
    @David Raw Thanks for that walk down memory lane, David. “Lions led by donkeys” was the borrowed phrase used by Electricians’ Union boss, Eric Hammond,...