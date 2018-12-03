Peoples’ Vote – are we ready?

If there is a Peoples Vote it is not clear that Remain would win. For Remain to be guaranteed to win we would be much higher than 10% in the polls.

Our leaders need to understand what is driving people to support Brexit, and have some answers.

Campaigning in this Brexit Capital of the Midlands (Newcastle under Lyme), the reasons people want Brexit are obvious. Some of the reasons have an element of truth; others are totally false, fuelled by the Brexit Campaign and the tabloid press.

Some of the arguments they put forward that we must provide answers to include:

(1)​ The Project Fear, inspired by Osborne, promised a leave vote would plunge the economy into immediate recession and increase unemployment by half a million. An emergency budget would be needed. That has not happened, so why should we believe current forecasts.

Local Brexiteers are claiming since the vote UK growth has increased by nearly two per cent, greater than other EU countries. This does not appear to be true.

We need to publish accurate trade figures. We need to identify how many organisations are now predicting a fall in GDP.

(2)​ Brexit uncertainty is not holding back investment in the UK. HSBC and the China Investment Corporation are investing in a fund to create quality UK companies to invest in China.

We should consider listing potential gains and losses in investment.

(3)​ Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It is claimed Britain has the second highest FDI in the world.

FDI is complex, and improved global trade and exchange rates cause much of the increase. If they are going to use this we should point out that nearly 40% of our outward investment is with EU countries, as is nearly 50% of our inward investment.

(4) The CBI backs the EU because it receives millions of pounds in funding from the EU.

Rubbish! The CBI is funded by its members. Companies receive EU funding which if the British Government does not match will cause many to cut back.

(5) The vast majority of our laws are controlled by the EU.

This red herring requires clarity. The EU does not control the following areas:

defence, education, health, crime and policing, local government, justice, tax and housing.

Areas connected with trade and environment are subject to EU regulations and laws. Many of these are regulations, which we have freedom to implement, rather than laws. The actual percentage of laws we take from the EU is of the order of 16%.

I hope our leaders are working on how we are going to put our case and how we are going to counteract the rubbish we will get from the other side. Our case must be positive, for example on FDI we just quote the figures, on control we list the areas we have full control. This is no time for personal attacks, on individuals or groups.

Are we ready? There is no visibility that our leaders are prepared for the battle.

* David Becket has been a Lib Dem member since 1992 and is a former councillor on Berkshire County Council, West Berkshire Council and Newcastle under Lyme Borough Council