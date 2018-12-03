The Voice

Lib Dem Press Release: Lib Dem peers defeat Government on civil liberties

By | Mon 3rd December 2018 - 9:30 pm

Liberal Democrat peers have defeated the Government on a key vote on the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill.

Amendment 15, tabled jointly by Liberal Democrat frontbench spokesperson Brian Paddick and two Labour peers, creates exemptions to the new offence of “entering or remaining in a designated area” so that it doesn’t apply to aid workers, journalists, people visiting ill relatives or those attending funerals.

The amendment passed by 220 votes to 191.

Liberal Democrat peers also voted for another amendment, tabled jointly by Lord Paddick and Baroness Jones, to limit the Bill’s impact on freedom of speech. However, Labour abstained and Tory peers voted against the amendment, so it failed by 93 votes to 198.

Liberal Democrat MPs had previously voted against the Bill in the House of Commons, joined only by Caroline Lucas, but Labour voted with the Tories to pass it 376–10.

Brian Paddick, Liberal Democrat Lords Spokesperson for Home Affairs, said:

Through our opposition to these unnecessary, illiberal new laws, we have secured important changes that will reduce the risk of innocent people being wrongly convicted.

However, we are still fundamentally opposed to much of the Bill, most of which is based on the discredited ‘conveyor belt’ theory: that simply expressing extreme views inevitably leads to radicalisation and terrorist violence.

Completely innocent people could be arrested and detained simply for expressing an opinion or for undertaking legitimate research.

It would also allow people to be detained at ports, airports and the border area between Northern Ireland and the Republic, have the contents of their phones and computers gone through, even if they had no intention of committing any offence.

We must do all we can to protect our country, but not at the cost of losing our own liberty.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Warren 3rd Dec '18 - 9:43pm

    Great news.

    We can always rely on the Liberal Democrats to defend civil liberties.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 3rd Dec - 10:45pm
    Jayne, thanks for that. We both know it's true. What I didn't add was that somebody close to me who was a social worker helped...
  • User AvatarRichard S 3rd Dec - 10:02pm
    "but we can’t avoid tackling the gut issues of British identity, our place in the world, and our imperial legacy, if we are to remake...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 3rd Dec - 9:46pm
    @ David Raw, I grew up in a mining family in South Yorkshire, and I agree with everything you say. I had long left the...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 3rd Dec - 9:43pm
    Great news. We can always rely on the Liberal Democrats to defend civil liberties.
  • User AvatarJohn Barrett 3rd Dec - 9:32pm
    Hi Tony, I understand what you are saying, but as this string was originally about Delia's comments. She was saying that the same In/Out question...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 3rd Dec - 9:23pm
    Continued... And each round of investment in mechanisation, automation and progress by capitalists brings much worker improvement. Go and get a worker from the 19th...