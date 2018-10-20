20 October 2018 – today’s press releases…

There were two press releases today, one of which has already been covered on these pages. Here’s the other one…
Cable: Arms sales to Saudi Arabia “embarrassingly compromising”
Responding to Saudi Arabia’s claim that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a fight in its consulate in Istanbul, Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable said:
This situation gets murkier and murkier – Saudi Arabia seems to have forgotten about a death in its own consulate.
The UK’s heavy reliance on Saudi Arabia for arms sales is embarrassingly compromising in these circumstances.
The government should have already suspended arms export licences to Saudi Arabia given the outrages in Yemen. This reinforces the argument for loosening the bonds to the regime.
