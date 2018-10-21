Compulsory Voter ID – sensible security measure or deliberate disenfranchisement?

Did you know that the Government has a manifesto commitment to bring in compulsory ID for Parliamentary elections? They plan to require us to show some sort of ID before we are issued with our ballot paper in a polling station.

The idea was piloted in five Boroughs in the recent council elections, and the Government is now looking for pilot sites for next May’s elections. The Cabinet Office and the Electoral Commission have both published evaluations of the pilots. There is also an excellent report from the Electoral Reform Society setting the issue of voter ID in the context of other priorities for electoral reform.

I took part in a project, funded by the Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust Ltd, to find out how voters experienced these pilots. We contacted Lib Dem and Labour campaigners in the five Boroughs and asked them to survey their residents and to give us their own views. We received responses from 21 campaigners and 329 residents from four of the five Boroughs (Woking, Bromley, Watford & Swindon). We also held a fringe meeting at Federal Conference, where Peter Taylor, the Liberal Democrat Mayor of Watford, spoke about the Watford experience.

The Five Pilots

The five Boroughs piloted different approaches: Woking, Bromley and Gosport tested various forms of photo ID requirement, although in Bromley and Gosport two forms of non-photo ID were also allowed; Swindon and Watford piloted a requirement to bring a poll card which was electronically scanned, with Watford also allowing other ID in the absence of a polling card.

Voters Turned Away

The Electoral Commission evaluation states that, according to the Returning Officers, 1,036 people attempted to vote without the correct ID, and that between 326 and 350 did not return later in the day, an average of 0.23% of all polling station voters. The “did not return” rate varied between councils, with 57% of those initially turned away not returning in Woking (where the ID requirements were strictest) and about 27% not returning in Bromley and Watford.

Campaigners in our survey gave some examples:

“A gentleman with a Surrey Senior Bus Pass was refused a vote because his Bus Pass had two names and apparently his name on the Electoral Register contained an additional name”. (Campaigner from Woking) “I heard of …one person turned away despite having a digital copy of a bank statement, he was told to go home and print the statement out.” (Campaigner from Bromley)

Voters put off due to the need for ID

In our survey, we also asked about voters who were put off, and never got as far as the polling station. 88 people (27%) said they had been, or knew someone who had been, put off from voting because of the need to provide ID. This was higher in Woking and Bromley where photo ID was required than in the “poll card” pilot areas. Examples of comments from residents were:

“I didn’t vote because I left my house without the correct ID and instead of being turned away, I simply didn’t go to the polling station. First time I haven’t voted in 20+ years.” (Bromley) I am a resident of over 20 years and was unable to vote as I don’t have photographic ID and don’t have time to go through the lengthy process of getting it. (Woking)

The Electoral Commission survey found that, overall, 2% of respondents who did not vote said it was because they did not have the right identification. This also varied from Borough to Borough, with no respondents in Watford or Swindon (the poll card pilots) giving lack of ID as the reason for not voting. (This compares with 27% of people who said they were too busy, 23% not interested or didn’t know who to vote for, and 12% on holiday).

Awareness of the need for Voter ID

In our survey, fewer than 4% of respondents were not aware that they needed to take ID with them to vote. However we received some comments which indicate that those with disabilities, the elderly or who already find it difficult to vote were less aware. A campaigner from Swindon said:

Yes problem with partially sighted people who had failed to be made aware of the scheme. I have advised the person to get a postal vote”

Implications for 2019 Pilots

Firstly, we saw some indications that compulsory voter ID was more off-putting for those with disabilities, the elderly or those who already find voting difficult to vote. The Cabinet Office should test this further in any 2019 pilots.

Secondly, the different types of ID had different impacts. Woking trialled the narrowest range of acceptable photo ID and those without it were required to apply for a special card. Voters in Woking reported more difficulty across a range of issues than the other areas. Next year, the Cabinet Office should test an even wider range of acceptable ID, such as verifying signature and date of birth.

Is Voter ID a good idea?

In our survey, 58% of respondents said they thought ID for voting was a good idea. Of these, 63% said it should be photo ID. In Watford, the Electoral Commission interviews suggested that 15% of people thought that electoral fraud was a problem or a serious problem in January 2018, which dropped to 9% after the elections in May.

Conclusion – towards a Liberal Democrat policy

As Liberal Democrats, we believe that every vote counts, and that everyone should have confidence in our electoral system. We know that there is much to improve, and voter ID wouldn’t be our top priority for electoral reform. The 2018 pilots have highlighted some issues that need to be addressed in any further round of pilots – we will see if they are.

But if the Government decide to find legislative time, we’ll need to be ready. Public opinion is generally in favour, and the pilots have indicated where the pinch points might be. As far as I have been able to find out, the Liberal Democrats don’t have a stated policy position on the issue. It would be good to start by having a debate.

* Janet Grauberg is a Lib Dem campaigner in Camden, north London, and a freelance consultant.