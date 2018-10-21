An open letter to the Lib Dem Federal Board ahead of tomorrow night’s meeting

Dear Board Members,
In a very friendly way I am writing to suggest that you should not at this stage agree to have a special Party Conference in early January to discuss amendments to the Party Constitution.
I am saying this not only after many discussions with Lib Dems in the North West and my own City of Liverpool but also in places as far apart as Taunton and Cambridge and with fellow Leaders from Local Government.
I have some key questions for you before you make the decision. I am expecting the answers to these questions to be publicised:
Firstly, do you not think that this will interfere in our work for the biggest round of local elections in England? The idea that early January is handy because it is before we start is risible. We started our campaign for next May, last May. We have been out every weekend and a lot during the week since August. This will take activists out of the front line at just the time we need them to be fighting for us and pushing our way into more power and more influence via more votes.
Secondly, do you not think that it sends all the wrong messages. Some people may think that the UK is going to hell in a hand cart and all we can do is talk about ourselves at this crucial time. That is how it will be portrayed.
Thirdly, do you really think that there is a great thirst in the Party for all the changes?
I personally believe that there is much support for a Supporters organisation. It builds well on what we do locally. I’d love to involve more people in our policy discussions both locally and nationally; I’d love to have a larger pool of people advocating on our behalf; I think it great to have people giving us information about local and national issues. There are some things that need sorting out but these are details. The Federal Board can make these decisions and we can get on with them. In fact, we already are!
Fourthly, do you really think that there is not only a majority but a two thirds majority for the constitutional items needed? I doubt that you have a majority in the Party for your proposals about who should elect the Leader and whether or not the Leader needs to be an MP.
Fifthly, do you really not think that the idea that a Party can create a movement is naïve. Political Parties can only be part of a movement. Labour is part of a wider labour movement; the Tories are part of a vested interest group; the Green Party is part of a green movement which in many ways includes the Lib Dems.
Sixthly, do you really want to run the risk of a vote that could lead to headlines that will be generated by the Conference such as ‘Leader loses Key Proposals’. That is not the national headline that we need going into this huge round of elections.
Seventh, do you not agree that the only way that you can create a movement is by reaching out to other organisations and people. They are created by a fusion of ideas around common objectives. These ideas do not have to be as cohesive as those that come from a single Party but part of a broader stream of consciousness.
Eighth are you really satisfied that the consultation that you have run is robust? Some of the questions to me seemed to be leading questions rather than a true search for knowledge.
Lastly, do you not agree that rather than have a Party Conference you might have a Party rally to which everyone who signed up to be a supporter or who has joined in the last 12 months might be invited to urge and encourage people from public to supporter; from supporter to member and from member to activist? With the urging not being from people like me but by the people who have joined us since 2015 who have already become party activists, candidates and councillors.
Your Party activists will be watching with interest what you do on Monday night. There will be many thoughts thereafter about how to react to your decision which will not necessarily be positive!
Kind regards,
Cllr Richard Kemp CBE,
Leader, Liverpool Liberal Democrats
Dear Richard
As a member of Federal Board, I can assure you that I will vote against any request for a special conference. It is not necessary. I would add to your reasons that it is completely unreasonable to expect members to spend money on travel and registration just weeks after Christmas and at that time of year when the weather is not great. This would discriminate against those members on lower incomes, which will affect a disproportionate amount of young people. I also think that the political situation is so fluid that we could end up booking somewhere and having it overtaken by a general election.
Very well said by Richard. I am not against the idea of a supporters scheme but I am very much against the idea of wasting tens of thousands of pounds on a special conference in January just to try to bounce the party into accepting constitutional changes to give supporters a vote on the party leader.
If these changes are really so important and necessary then let’s wait until spring or autumn conference so they can be discussed and considered properly. It’s not for nothing that the saying goes “marry in haste, repent at leisure” and I definitely don’t want the party to marry itself to the idea of having the leader chosen by a “centrist” supporters scheme unless there is a broad consensus that this is something we want to do.
Thanks Richard, and Caron
Dear Richard,
As a member of the Federal Board I agree with all your points, in fact I have made several of them myself at Board meetings.
I also agree with Caron’s point.
Further points that concern me:
1 We are hardly flush with cash, and our staff already work at overstretch much of the time. Any time and money spent on a special conference is a diversion away from real priorities.
2 The supporters scheme, which I strongly support, still needs a lot more work to get it to the point that it is ready for a successful launch. There is not time to do all that before January.
Well said Richard, Caron and Neil, most activists agree with you.
I hope the leader and those who are likely to vote for this read LDV, but I doubt it.
Pass this special conference and you will lose members.
Richard thanks for what you have written.
Expecting people to travel from Stockton on Tees, Edinburgh, Liverpool or Barnstaple in poor weather in January to March for a one day special is not on. That will mean that the only ones who can make it are those who live near enough to the venue.
Just because there is evidence that we won’t lose members if supporters don’t have to pay a fee, doesn’t mean that we won’t. Why launch a supporter scheme before it has been approved?
Those places like Liverpool that have many local elections, will be out now campaigning.
The questionnaire was rather difficult to leave your comments on, so how many people did do it, how many felt restricted and couldn’t understand it.
@Caron, Neil
Please go for a named vote and publish the result. The Board is accountable to the members and must not be able to hide on this one.
I sincerely trust the Federal Board have nothing to do with this ridiculous thought bubble plan. The day a non member can elect the leader of our party is the day I resign.
I agree. This turning inwards, along with the party’s increasing obsession with identity politics, is further evidence of its irrelevance as, meanwhile, our country faces such significant social and economic challenges.
As a non Party member may I say this is no time to look at your navel. You have a simply wonderful opportunity ahead to establish again a significant Parliamentary influence. It seems whatever the rights and wrongs you still suffer the effects of being in Coalition with Cameron. By now you are a fresh Party with a positive policy which somehow is not getting publicity and is not understood.
In my constituency we have one or two excellent LibDem. Councillors in a very Tory held place but although we get helpful newsletters it is not enough. Need I say more?
“do you not think that this will interfere in our work for the biggest round of local elections in England?”
To underline the importance of these elections for Lib Dems, I recently came across this article which concluded that the Lib Dem local election performance in 2018 was “underwhelming”, but “it is the 2019 local elections that will tell us more about the long-term viability of the party” (http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/politicsandpolicy/liberal-democrats-2018-local-elections-performance/)
Can I just add my agreement to all the above, we dont need a Conference to set up the Supporters scheme. I dont see any urgency to the changes that would need a Conference.
Vince need to come on LDV & explain what the rush is.
Yep. I *might* consider it was worthwhile if Cable was offering to pay the cost — in the high tens of thousands of pounds — out of his own pocket. Since he won’t be honest with the party about what his actual reasons for the massive rush (but not massive enough he couldn’t have put the proposals to autumn conference for some reason) are, he could put his own money where his mouth is.
Otherwise, the party is being told to spend money it really, *really* can’t afford, on changes whose reasons we’re being told we can’t know, and just to trust Cable that this is all necessary. Frankly, given his performance as leader and his public statements for the last couple of years, I *don’t* trust him.
I also completely agree with Richard.
And I would be saying that even if I were not a candidate in May 2019.
@Andrew
His reason might be that he is desperate to give up the job, in which, as you say, he has not performed brilliantly, but cannot see a replacement in the House of Commons. That is a massive problem.
Be careful what you write on a public forum, Andrew Hickey. Whatever one thinks of Vince’s abilities as a leader he may well have a pivotal role in Parliament as Westminster heads into meltdown in the months ahead, and now is not the time to be undermining his leadership. Not even Gladstone, Grimond, Ashdown, or Kennedy were perfect.
Whilst I like the idea of a supporters scheme I am uncomfortable with all aspects of what has been proposed however what I am most uncomfortable with is the timing.
A conference in January would be highly vulnerable to extreme weather, Welsh Conference last weekend was disrupted by Storm Callum with a dozen members missing because they were either flooded out or found roads inpassable. In March last year the principle road from Mid wales into the midlands was closed for almost a week due to snow and we had 6 days last winter where police were advising against all but essential journeys. Will the party indemnify members against the financial loss if that were to occur for this conference?
This special conference is a waste of precious time and resources.
The proposed changes are uncompelling and indulgent, particularly given the current crisis in Britain.
I want to be clear that my opposition to a special conference is not a reflection of my opinion of Vince as leader. He is by far the grown-up in the room of British politics and he has been clear and consistent about where the Liberal Democrats stand – as he told us as we gathered for the march yesterday: “This is a national movement and we are here to stop Brexit.” He has also been doing lots of work on ways of reducing inequality in this country. That’s been overshadowed by the Brexit stuff. And he’s come up with some ideas that the party should consider. I welcome some of them, others I’m not so sure about. The party should consider them carefully – but not at a rushed special conference at a time of political turmoil and national crisis.
Dismayed to learn that the Federal Board is even considering calling a Special Conference, I add my voice in total opposition to the idea, and thank Richard Kemp for his eloquent lead in this article.