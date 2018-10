“We are a national movement and we’re here to stop Brexit.”

It couldn’t be clearer. Vince set out our mission for the next few months yesterday as Liberal Democrats gathered in Hyde Park ahead of the People’s Vote march. I’ve written about the day here.

Watch his full speech below:

He certainly showed why we were chanting “Theresa May’s not strong and stable, exit Brexit with Vince Cable.”

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings