Merlene Emerson

2020 Vision – Chinese Liberal Democrats’ Year in Review

By | Thu 31st December 2020 - 11:29 am

2020 may have been something of a wipe out for many.  It has certainly not been an easy year for Brits coping with the twin impact of Covid 19 (now with the new more contagious strain) and Brexit.

For Chinese Liberal Democrats, we started out the year quite oblivious to what was to come, ushering in the Year of the Rat at the National Liberal Club with our AGM and Chinese New Year celebrations on 30th January.  Dr Yeow Poon, our Chair, was the key note speaker, expounding the relevance of liberal democracy in the world today.

Yet it was not quite an annus horribilis, as colleagues and friends would testify.  Here were some of the highlights:

Covid 19 led to a rise in racism against the Chinese and East Asians in the UK.  A few members of CLD decided to establish CARG (Covid19 Anti Racism Group) to lobby the media against using images of Chinese people whenever there were reports relating to the pandemic.  We also held our first webinar with the Paddy Ashdown on “Covid 19 and Racism” in May with speakers former LibDem Councillor Linda Chung and Parliamentary Candidate Dr George Lee.

CLDs had also supported the Black Lives Matter movement following the tragic killing of African America, George Floyd.

To quote Vice-Chair Cllr Sarah Cheung Johnson:

Racism isn’t just being called names in the street or being followed around a shop because you’re black. It’s being honest that we do not live in an equal society now, in 2020. That 48% of BAME children live in poverty not because of prejudice but because our society is fundamentally, structurally racist. This is absolutely not the same as saying most British people are racist.

CLDs has also been engaged in lobbying on international issues and recently co-opted international affairs expert Paul Reynolds and Councillor Yukteshwar Kumar to the executive.   At the Autumn Conference, a number of our members spoke on the motion on the Future of Hong Kong.   But with members who have connections with both Hong Kong and China, our position is more nuanced, recognising that sovereignty of Hong Kong has passed back to China, even as UK has obligations under the Joint Declaration, and for the need for a more joined-up China policy.

Looking ahead to 2021, we want to focus more on domestic issues and to reach out to the wider East Asian and S E Asian diaspora communities.  We will be celebrating our 15th anniversary next year and believe it may be timely to change our name to CESEA (Chinese, East and SE Asian) LibDems.   With Ed Davey as our party leader and Patron, a politician who understands the importance of diversity and equal representation, we are confident that we will be moving with the times and in the right direction.

Website: chineselibdems.org.uk/en/

Twitter: @chineselibdems

* Merlene Emerson is an Executive member of LibDems Overseas and Co-founder of Chinese Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Raw
    Suppose.... just suppose..... there'd be a crack of thunder and lightening on Wednesday and the Government had been defeated...... what would have been the outc...
  • David Raw
    @ Laurence Cox I'm sure the good people of Glasgow will appreciate the advice from a Lib Dem in Harrow who supports closing their airport and clogging up the ...
  • Ruth Bright
    Well done Mark. A bit sad that Mary's lockdown diary didn't appear. Her subject range - everything from the history syllabus to lockdown hairstyles was fun and ...
  • Alex Macfie
    John Marriott: We don't need to say “We told you so”, just attack the government over the inevitable mess that the country will be in because of this Brexit...
  • George Thomas
    It feels as if Welsh Labour and Keir Starmer have inferred that opposing this government takes away their opportunity to make better decisions and claim them as...