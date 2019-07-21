Mark Valladares

20-21 July 2019 – the weekend’s press releases

By | Mon 22nd July 2019 - 7:15 am

Conservative Party reminded of Brexit realities

Commenting on Simon Coveney’s interview on the Andrew Marr Show, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

The Irish Deputy Prime Minister has reminded the Conservative party of the realities of Brexit today.

There will be no changes to the backstop and the fantasy of GATT 24 has been expunged once again.

The Conservatives must not be allowed to waste any more time to push the country ever closer to No Deal Brexit. Parliament must show that the only real way forward is a People’s Vote with an option to remain in the EU.

Hammond must join fight to stop Brexit

Responding to the news that Philip Hammond will resign to Theresa May on Wednesday, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson, Chuka Umunna said:

Anyone who understands the nightmare scenario of no deal is heading to the margins of the Conservative Party.

However sitting quietly on the backbenches is not an option for any politician when Britain faces an economic catastrophe. The soon to be former Chancellor must vote against a Boris Johnson government in any vote of no confidence to stop a no deal Brexit.

It is time that MPs who know any Brexit is bad for the economy, put party interest aside and back our campaign to stop Brexit.

