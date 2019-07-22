The Voice

Final chance to vote for Ed or Jo

By | Mon 22nd July 2019 - 8:32 am

If you haven’t yet voted in the leadership contest, you had better get your skates on as the ballot closes at 1pm today.

If you are still trying to make up your mind which of our excellent candidates to vote for, our Liberal Democrat Leadership election tag, with our Ed’s Day and Jo’s Day series and other things might help.

Their BBC2 hustings from Friday night is here. 

If you can’t find your ballot paper, you need to email [email protected] quickly for a replacement – but act NOW.

If you were sent an online ballot, as most people were, you can find it in your inbox by searching for Lib Dem Elections.

Oh, and don’t believe anything you have read in the media about the election this weekend. It’s rubbish, as our head of membership , Greg Foster, made clear on Twitter:

 

Do not miss the chance to have your say on the future direction of our party.  Just four and a half hours to go…

We won’t have too long to wait for the result. It will be announced at 4pm this afternoon and there will be a big rally in London this evening.

