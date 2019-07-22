Final chance to vote for Ed or Jo

If you haven’t yet voted in the leadership contest, you had better get your skates on as the ballot closes at 1pm today.

If you are still trying to make up your mind which of our excellent candidates to vote for, our Liberal Democrat Leadership election tag, with our Ed’s Day and Jo’s Day series and other things might help.

Their BBC2 hustings from Friday night is here.

#LibDems need a Leader ready to be Prime Minister With my experience in the Cabinet & EU, alongside my personal determination & grit, I’m the leader to get the country back on track & @LibDems in govt Find out more about what drives me in politics here: https://t.co/IGNvuCu1XE pic.twitter.com/DWl2Ybk7qV — Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) July 21, 2019

If you can’t find your ballot paper, you need to email [email protected] quickly for a replacement – but act NOW.

If you were sent an online ballot, as most people were, you can find it in your inbox by searching for Lib Dem Elections.

Oh, and don’t believe anything you have read in the media about the election this weekend. It’s rubbish, as our head of membership , Greg Foster, made clear on Twitter:

Now, it’s possible that they’re referring to processing postal votes, but given they’d be going off a random sample of a couple of dozen ballots from the 3-4% of electors expected to vote by post, they’d know it was very unlikely to be representative. — Greg Foster 🔶 (@LibFozzy) July 21, 2019

Do not miss the chance to have your say on the future direction of our party. Just four and a half hours to go…

We won’t have too long to wait for the result. It will be announced at 4pm this afternoon and there will be a big rally in London this evening.