LibLink: Layla Moran – We must talk about Palestine, without being antisemitic

Over on the Guardian website, Layla Moran has written an opinion piece which says that the anti-semitism scandal in Labour is creating a fear among MPs of speaking out for the Palestinian right to equality, justice and statehood. Layla writes:
My mother is Palestinian. These issues are deeply personal; we still have family in the West Bank. I am very worried that, at this critical juncture in the history of the region, activists, parliamentarians and journalists feel that they cannot speak out for fear of being branded as antisemitic. My plea is that we must speak more about Palestine, not less, and in this current climate it is something members of both houses of parliament have confided that they are more fearful than ever to do.
You can read the full article here.
At the moment the government of Israel allows Jews the right of return, but not to Palestinians. Why is this? Israel claims 2 things. It claims to be a Jewish state and it also claims to be a democracy. Most Palestinians are not Jews. So if it allows Palestinians the right of return, the risk is that Israel will no longer be a Jewish majority country and voters will vote for a non-Jewish government. Israel would no longer be a Jewish state.
What this amounts to is religious discrimination, which is surely something Liberals cannot support? In any case, most Liberals would support an inclusive secular state (although bear in mind not all secular states are liberal) rather than one assigned to a religion, whether Jewish, Muslim or Christian. I would be interested to know what Layla and others think about that.