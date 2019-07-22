The Voice

LibLink: Layla Moran – We must talk about Palestine, without being antisemitic

Mon 22nd July 2019


Over on the Guardian website, Layla Moran has written an opinion piece which says that the anti-semitism scandal in Labour is creating a fear among MPs of speaking out for the Palestinian right to equality, justice and statehood. Layla writes:

My mother is Palestinian. These issues are deeply personal; we still have family in the West Bank. I am very worried that, at this critical juncture in the history of the region, activists, parliamentarians and journalists feel that they cannot speak out for fear of being branded as antisemitic. My plea is that we must speak more about Palestine, not less, and in this current climate it is something members of both houses of parliament have confided that they are more fearful than ever to do.

You can read the full article here.

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael Meadowcroft 22nd Jul - 11:22am
    I welcome this thread! We need to campaign for a reversal of the seventy year trend towards centralisation of everything. Local democracy has been killed...
  • User AvatarRoger Lake 22nd Jul - 10:30am
    Let's not get carried away! I have voted Lib since 1959, and am now optimistic that from the current ugly turmoil (at home and abroad)...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 22nd Jul - 10:27am
    If we look at local government as an entity rather than individual councils, then self funding becomes more credible. What it needs to agree is...
  • User AvatarJason Billin 22nd Jul - 10:03am
    The contest to elect a new leader, and how it has been conducted, has reinforced my pride at being a member of this party. As...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 22nd Jul - 9:57am
    At the moment the government of Israel allows Jews the right of return, but not to Palestinians. Why is this? Israel claims 2 things. It...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 22nd Jul - 8:58am
    @ Michael BG On your other point, I think there's a world of difference between a General Election with all that entails in floods of...
