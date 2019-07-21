Jo Swinson MP

Jo Swinson MP writes….A campaign we can all be proud of

By | Sun 21st July 2019 - 10:00 am

We are nearly at the end of this Leadership election, with voting closing tomorrow. Regardless of who you’re supporting, I want to thank every member who has engaged with this campaign. Everyone who came to a hustingsmeeting, emailed a question to Ed or to me, posted onto social media or caught up with us on visits – thank you.

There is a golden opportunity ahead of our party now. I have been so excited to see all the new members coming to hustings meetings, hearing their questions, thoughts and ideas. We have a unique offer and vision for the country and people are open to our message. We can continue this growth and build our movement further together. We can stop Brexit and compete to win a General Election.

This campaign has reminded me of how strong our party can be. We have such a range of skilled, talented people working around the country. We still need to do more to harness the incredible knowledge and expertise that we have in our members and supporters. I’ve been really buoyed up by seeing so many local success stories everywhere we have been. I know the new members I have met are going to be adding to those success stories soon too.

Whatever result is declared tomorrow, this campaign has shown the best of our party. Reasoned, respectful debate. Thoughtful, searching questions. People agonising over their voting decisions, which they take seriously. What a contrast to the Conservative election!

Although it has been exhausting at times, crisscrossing the country meeting everyone, this campaign has made me proud to be a Liberal Democrat. Thank you all.

* Jo Swinson is Liberal Democrat MP for East Dunbartonshire, and was a Minister in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills and Equalities Minister from 2012-15.

