The London Review of Books published a piece on Tom Crewe’s The Strange Death of Municipal England in 2016

The piece makes the point:

“Because councils have little political ‘ownership’ of the cuts they make – they are seen, rightly, as a consequence of central government decisions – normal accountability mechanisms cannot operate. Voting one party out of their council seats and another in won’t make much difference: whichever party is in control will face the same financial situation, and will have as little choice about reducing services. Labour and the Liberal Democrats won control of Walsall council from the Conservatives in May [2015], having campaigned to protect the town’s libraries from closure: in October they announced plans to close 15 of its 16 libraries, admitting that the budget restrictions were ‘more severe’ than anticipated.”



[Walsall Council was in no overall control from 2011-2018. The Conservatives took control in 2018 and won a majority in the 2019 local elections.]

Local authorities have taken by far the brunt of the spending cuts since 2010 and the state of local government finance has continued to deteriorate since the publication of Tom Crewe’s book.

With many new Libdem councillors grappling with these severe financial constraints it becomes imperative that party policy prioritises putting local authority funding back on a sustainable basis.

The linked article notes “Around 64 percent of their funding comes from central government, in the form of ‘specific’ grants – from the Department of Education for the provision of schools, for example, and from the Department of Work and Pensions for the administration of housing benefit – and an annual block transfer known as the Revenue Support Grant. The rest is raised locally, from council tax receipts (their size depending on the value of property in the area), rents, charges and fees (parking tickets, library fines, gym memberships) and 50 percent of the rates levied on local businesses.”

The LibDem 2017 manifesto reinforced the Party’s determination to maintain its historical reputation for being the party of local concerns and decentralisation

Since 2017 a review of business rates reform has been undertaken and policy adopted that replaces business rates with a tax on land values, the Commercial Landowner Levy (CLL). The levy would remove buildings and machinery from calculations and tax only the land value of commercial sites, boosting investment and cutting taxes for businesses in nine out of ten English local authorities Extending the levy to incorporate residential property letting businesses’ could help in bringing in badly needed funding to local authorities.

