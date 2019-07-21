The strange death of municipal England

By | Sun 21st July 2019 - 8:00 am

The London Review of Books published a piece on Tom Crewe’s The Strange Death of Municipal England in 2016

The piece makes the point:
“Because councils have little political ‘ownership’ of the cuts they make – they are seen, rightly, as a consequence of central government decisions – normal accountability mechanisms cannot operate. Voting one party out of their council seats and another in won’t make much difference: whichever party is in control will face the same financial situation, and will have as little choice about reducing services. Labour and the Liberal Democrats won control of Walsall council from the Conservatives in May [2015], having campaigned to protect the town’s libraries from closure: in October they announced plans to close 15 of its 16 libraries, admitting that the budget restrictions were ‘more severe’ than anticipated.”

[Walsall Council was in no overall control from 2011-2018. The Conservatives took control in 2018 and won a majority in the 2019 local elections.]

Local authorities have taken by far the brunt of the spending cuts since 2010 and the state of local government finance has continued to deteriorate since the publication of Tom Crewe’s book.

With many new Libdem councillors grappling with these severe financial constraints it becomes imperative that party policy prioritises putting local authority funding back on a sustainable basis.

The linked article notes “Around 64 percent of their funding comes from central government, in the form of ‘specific’ grants – from the Department of Education for the provision of schools, for example, and from the Department of Work and Pensions for the administration of housing benefit – and an annual block transfer known as the Revenue Support Grant. The rest is raised locally, from council tax receipts (their size depending on the value of property in the area), rents, charges and fees (parking tickets, library fines, gym memberships) and 50 percent of the rates levied on local businesses.”

The LibDem 2017 manifesto reinforced the Party’s determination to maintain its historical reputation for being the party of local concerns and decentralisation

Since 2017 a review of business rates reform has been undertaken and policy adopted that replaces business rates  with a tax on land values, the Commercial Landowner Levy (CLL). The levy would remove buildings and machinery from calculations and tax only the land value of commercial sites, boosting investment and cutting taxes for businesses in nine out of ten English local authorities  Extending the levy to incorporate residential property letting businesses’ could help in bringing in badly needed funding to local authorities.

The same research team that developed the Community Landowner Levy are undertaking similar work on council tax reform. Action for Land Tax and Economic Reform (ALTER) will be running a stand and fringe at the Bournemouth conference this September. Libdem Members and supporters can join ALTER and support its work with an annual subscription of £20 at Join ALTER

The fringe will present an update on proposals for council tax reform and will be held on Sunday, 15th September at the BIC, Westbourne Suite from 13:00 to 14:00,

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth

  • Laurence Cox 21st Jul '19 - 12:00pm

    However they raise the money, Councils should be responsible for raising most if not all of the money they spend. The Government should only be subsidising Councils in the poorest areas. This might mean raising Council Tax or its replacement for domestic services by around a factor of three, but at least voters at local elections would know that their votes had meaningful consequences for the taxes they pay.

