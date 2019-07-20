Caron’s Brecon and Radnorshire Diary – Day 2

I woke yes terday morning to heavy rain. Knowing that the jacket I had bought was not up to the job, I headed to the local charity shops to see if I could find something better.

I had almost given up hope when I found something perfect – for a fiver! I am not an outdoorsy type so I didn’t realise that I had got an absolute bargain until Pete Roberts, who is running the Llandrindod office, pointed it out as he sent me off with some letters to deliver.

Once those were done, I was sent off with a wonderful lady called Margaret from Cheadle to deliver in the gorgeous town of Rhayader. Round every corner and up every hill (and there are a lot of hills), is another view that brings joy, even in the rain.

Margaret told me that this was her first by-election. She joined the party shortly after arriving at Edinburgh University to study medicine sixty years ago. She saw a poster saying “What do Liberals believe?” and thought she might like to find out.

A young man was speaking at the meeting about how we should have more co-operation with our European friends and look after the environment. We are nothing if not consistent. Margaret liked the sound of that and signed up on the spot.

She hasn’t had the time to get involved in active politics but an email from James Lillis inviting her to go to Brecon came at just the right time and she has thrown herself into the by-election since Tuesday.

I only hope that my utterly crap navigation skills have not put her off for life.

She had intended to go home yesterday but stayed over to come to the Pint with Peers featuring Kate Parminter, Dorothy Thornhill and Chris Humphries.

This photo, taken early in the evening shows Margaret at the bottom left and two more people who will forever feature in “tales from by-elections.”

Someone has asked them if they were Lib Dems when they came in and invited them to join us when they said yes. They had misunderstood and were actually German tourists. It was lovely to meet them though.

I am sure there some long walks are scheduled for me today but first thing I am off to meet our candidate. Tonight there is a Lib Dem Pint in Brecon featuring Sheila Ritchie MEP! Thanks to the kindness of John from Sheffield, who is giving me a lift, I will be there.

I am so glad I came. It has been hard work but lots of fun and laughter with amazing people too. And it is clear that people who have voted for other parties all their lives are choosing to vote for Jane this time. But we shouldn’t under-estimate the scale of this challenge and all of us need to do our bit and get Jane into Parliament. Many of you on this site are always and rightly talking about how we need to be talking about poverty and inequality more. So what are you doing to elect an MP who cares so passionately about these issues?

Jane’s campaign is going well but we need to speak to more people and persuade them to vote for her on 1st August.

As Margaret says, this by-election is an important one for our country. If we can further deplete the Tory/Brexit capacity to cause chaos by careering into a no deal Brexit, then that has to be a good thing.

All you need to know about coming to help can be found here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings