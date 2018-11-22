Mark Valladares

22 November 2018 – today’s press releases (part 1)

By | Thu 22nd November 2018 - 11:40 pm

Our Press Team have been incredibly busy today, so much so that I’m going to have to deal with this in two parts, both of which are going to be larger than usual. So, without further ado…

  • Lib Dems: Levels of homelessness an ‘absolute disgrace’ (see article here)
  • Tory paralysis failing domestic abuse victims
  • Health Sec knows UK in critical condition
  • PM’s deal goes from fudge to farce
  • Tory bucket list for pupils ‘an insult’
  • Lamb: Tories must not neglect young people with mental illness

    • (see article here)

  • Davey: Reducing climate-changing gases demands real leadership

Tory paralysis failing domestic abuse victims

Responding to official statistics published today showing that 2 million people experienced domestic abuse in 2017-18, Liberal Democrat Communities spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said:

Every case of domestic abuse is an abhorrent and unthinkable crime. The scale of these figures show the urgent need for the Domestic Abuse Bill, but the Tories’ Brexit-induced paralysis is delaying vital legislation and failing victims.

Changing the law alone won’t, however, be enough on its own. Liberal Democrats demand better. We are fighting for more funding for refuges and rape crisis centres, as well as a new national rape crisis helpline to support victims and increase the chances of convictions.

Health Sec knows UK in critical condition

Responding to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, declaring the UK could hold a second referendum on Brexit, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Hancock says he doesn’t like the idea of a People’s Vote but May firmly put ‘no Brexit’ on the table last week.

Support is growing to give the people the final say on Brexit, and the Health Secretary knows better than anyone that this country is in a critical condition. May’s deal is dead on arrival.

He, and the others around the Cabinet table need to open their eyes and ears to public opinion, but are running scared from the Brexit backlash they face.

PM’s deal goes from fudge to farce

Commenting on today’s publication of the Political Declaration between the European Union and the UK, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

This document is as aspirational as it is contradictory. In reality, it tells us nothing new, and as we heard from the Spanish PM’s comments last night, people aren’t rallying behind this deal, home or away.

This has gone from being a fudge to a farce. May needs to start telling some home truths, about what this deal really means for people in Britain, and British expats.

The declaration – in trying to please all sides – pretends that the UK will be able to have its cake and eat it, combining a “single customs territory” and “alignment of rules” with an independent trade policy and an end to freedom of movement. This is not the case, and MPs should not be tricked into voting for the deal on this pretence.

Tory bucket list for pupils ‘an insult’

Responding to the announcement from the Education Secretary of a ‘bucket list’ for pupils, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

Whilst I welcome any shift away from the Conservative Government’s obsession with high-stakes exams, this list is an insult considering their punitive funding cuts to schools across the country.

It is laughable that the Education Secretary is prioritising “watching the sun rise” when teachers are barely able to afford text books, are being forced to drop subjects and are using food banks to provide lunches.

If the Tories are serious about giving children a more rounded experience of education perhaps they should be protecting arts subjects and mental health education – which are either being cut back or squeezed out of the school day altogether because of critical funding shortages.

Davey: Reducing climate-changing gases demands real leadership

Reacting to news that climate-changing gases in the atmosphere have reached a new high, former Liberal Democrat Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Ed Davey said:

Climate change comes not just with an environmental cost, but a human cost. Unless we act now, the destruction could be unparalleled.

Frankly, however, this Conservative Government is moving at a glacial pace. Tory Ministers have no interest in tackling climate change, proven by the fact the UK is already set to miss the Paris Agreement objectives.

Liberal Democrats demand better. Now is the time for real leadership. Liberal Democrats are offering just that with plans to bring forward decarbonisation targets by ten years and a radical plan to ensure the UK can meet them.

Read more by or more about , , , , , , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMatt Severn 23rd Nov - 12:39am
    And in England we celebrate thanksgiving by not celebrating thanksgiving because it’s an America thing and we are not America.
  • User Avatarfrankie 22nd Nov - 11:37pm
    Until we build enough social housing, homelessness will grow. Any other solution will fail and no amount of tinkering or wishful thinking will change that.
  • User AvatarRoland 22nd Nov - 10:28pm
    I think many commenting here aren't actually very familiar with the planning system, or with the real causes of why there is a shortage of...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 22nd Nov - 10:25pm
    Whilst deeply unhappy with the idea as proposed if developers of projects over a specific size could be required to deposit a sum that could...
  • User AvatarFiona 22nd Nov - 9:14pm
    I suspect our interpretation of this idea is coloured by our experiences of the planning system. The case that jumped out to me as being...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 22nd Nov - 8:01pm
    For those present and former councilors who have come to know more about planning then they ever wanted to know - The Town and County...