22 November 2018 – today’s press releases (part 2)

Cable: PM’s plan is ‘pathetically weak’

CBI leaders highlight Brexit concerns

Davey: Serious failings revealed in ISC report must be put right

Responding to the Intelligence and Security Committee’s report on the 2017 terror attacks, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

We are all immensely grateful for the work our police and security services do responding to terror attacks and stopping others from being carried out. This report reveals a number of serious failings that must be put right in order to prevent more tragedies in the future. The failure of successive Home Secretaries to address past concerns is completely unacceptable. Rather than introducing needless new authoritarian laws in its latest Counter-Terror Bill, the Government should focus on fixing these problems. That includes a thorough review of the Prevent programme.

Responding to the reports that Majestic Wine are planning to stockpile more than one million extra bottles of wine from Europe as part of its emergency Brexit planning, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

The reports today that wine is being stockpiled from France, Italy and Spain is just further evidence of how May’s deal is not offering businesses the certainty they need. Brexit is costing British businesses, leaving them preparing for the last of the summer wine as part of the Brexiter’s grape escape agenda. It is time that the ‘cabernet’ got back round the table, and sorted out this mess that nobody voted for. There must be a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU, to put a stop to this unnecessary chaos.

Cable: PM’s plan is ‘pathetically weak’

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable has described Theresa May’s political declaration as “pathetically weak”.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, Vince Cable said: “This is essentially an agreement to have an agreement. It is full of worryingly vague aspirations. How, for example, can the Prime Minister justify Clause 24 which relates to medicines, chemicals and aviation safety when we currently have strong agreed cooperative standards?”

The Liberal Democrat Leader added: “The Prime Minister has managed to negotiate an agreement where we, and I quote, ‘explore the possibility of cooperation.’ That is pathetically weak. It will cause great anxiety to millions of people who depend on high standards of safety.”

In response, the Prime Minister confirmed the Government would not be able to put together “legal text until we have left the European Union.”

Following the exchange, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

Be it the Prime Minister’s deal or any deal, Brexit will make people poorer and weaken the UK’s standing in the world. It is painfully clear that there is no majority in Parliament for any deal. The only way to break the deadlock and end uncertainty is with a People’s Vote, including the option to remain in the EU.

CBI leaders highlight Brexit concerns

