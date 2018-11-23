Observations of an ex pat: Fear factor

JTheresa May is a frightened woman.
She is not frightened by the pile of Conservative MPs’ letters demanding her departure. They are still a long way from the 48 required. And even if it reaches the magic number, the bookies are betting on Mrs May retaining the leadership in any consequent vote.
Even if she loses, Theresa May can take solace from Enoch Powell’s truism that all political careers end in failure and that her successor will be faced with the same brick wall of insoluble Brexit problems as she was.
Neither is Mrs May worried about Spain’s latest sabre rattling over Gibraltar. She is confident that Brussels can pull Madrid into line with a sidebar letter or a slight tweaking of the Brexit agreement.
The unravelling of the prime minister’s de facto coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party is a concern. But it was never more than an inconvenient marriage of convenience based on a foundation of contradictions. Northern Ireland voted to remain. The majority want the benefits of Europe which include good relations with Dublin and peace on their island. The DUP exists for one purpose only: the perpetuation of the Protestant Ascendancy in Northern Ireland. This puts it in complete opposition to the majority Northern Irish vote in the Brexit referendum.
Mrs May can deal with the above. Or if she can’t the results of failure would not be so catastrophic that her legacy would be tarnished beyond repair.
Theresa May is frightened of two other outcomes: No deal or a second referendum. Unfortunately for her, it is looking increasingly likely that the final choice will be between those two options.
No deal is a cliff edge over which only the most ardent Brexiteers are prepared to jump. No one can say with absolute certainty what lies at the bottom of the cliff. And it is this fear of the unknown that is dragging MPs away from the precipice and back towards the unpalatable certainty that Mrs May’s bad deal is better than no deal.
Then there is the second referendum, aka “The People’s vote.” The option refuses to go away despite the efforts of both Jeremy Corbyn and Mrs May to rule it out. It continues to lurk in the shadows and is gaining ground as the likelihood of a parliamentary deadlock looms. But another referendum is also clouded with uncertainty and littered with pitfalls.
What would be the wording on the ballot paper? Would it be another binary choice: Remain or the current deal, remain or no deal, or no deal or current deal? Any one of those options would badly split the already fractured Conservative and Labour parties and probably lead to an unpredictable seismic shift in the British political fabric.
The latest poll of polls shows that the British people remain hopelessly divided on the issue of EU membership. As of November 20, forty-seven percent of those polled think Britain was wrong to vote to leave Europe, 41 percent remain convinced that it was right move and 12 percent are sitting on the fence. Furthermore, the trend over the last two and a bit years shows very little movement with just slight variations as the remain and leave camps alternate in the lead position. The British political landscape has come to resemble the trench warfare of World War I.
Theresa May is rightly concerned about the uncertain dangers of moving the decision-making process out of the relatively civilised debating chambers of parliament into the emotionally charged streets. MPs are—for the most part—respectful of the confining parameters of the British constitution which insures respect for the rule of law. The man in the street –convinced of the overwhelming justice of his beliefs—fails to recognise the same restrictions.
I am glad that I am not prime minister.
* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com
An interesting report, but as a follow on to the various voting percentages in the opinion polls that Tom Arms has stated, he should also add that in the latest opinion polls just released, the Lib Dems are now at 7%, which is 1% below UKIP in the Omnium Poll, and at 9% in the Com Res, just above UKIP!
When will the leaders of this once great Party realise that spending all their time bleating on about 2nd referendums, and fighting against Brexit is doing the party so much harm!
When will they also realise that around 48% of those who voted in the Referendum voted to remain, including myself, so why are these 48% not supporting the Party in the constant bleating on about Brexit?
My message to Vince Cable, as a 40 Years supporter and member of both the Lib Dems and the Liberal Party is, For the sake of the Party Vince Cable, please resign NOW, as we need to change the tune, because the people are not interested! We have a General Election on the horizon, which may be as quickly as early next year, and your constant diatribe about Brexit could lose us what few MPs we have left!
You seem to be totally incapable of speaking about anything but Brexit, so please either go now or change the tune to something that the voters will support, such as the NHS or Mental Health.
I have stood for 2 local elections and carried out a lot of canvassing both for loal Councils but also for my MP Norman lamb, but I can no longer do so, as I cannot support the party’s stance on Brexit
I don’t think Teresa May is a frightened woman. I respect her courage even though I disagree with her on just about everything else……… and it was Harold Macmillan who said all political careers end in tears.
At the moment it looks like there are two political parties in danger of ending in tears – and I don’t mean Labour..
Tom,
I think you are being over-optimistic about Spain’s sabre-rattling. There is a long history of issues with Spain over Gibraltar that were not ended when Spain joined the EU. As Stephen Bush says in the New Statesman: https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/staggers/2018/11/future-spanish-veto-brexit-deal-could-be-more-just-paper-talk
While Spain cannot veto the withdrawal agreement, they can veto any future trade agreement, so we could end up with a no-deal Brexit by default, having paid billions for the privilege of getting the withdrawal agreement through. Now that would really incense the populace.
Presumably this deal is designed by the Civil Service to enable us to resume membership of the EU as soon as that becomes possible.
It is unfortunate that there are no Irish Nationalists in the House of Commons since Sinn Fein took all their seats but refuse to sit in them.Maybe we should require that those parts of the UK which elect their devolved Assembly by PR should use that system to elect MPs to Westminster. This would include Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and London. This would reduce the influence of the DUP whose idea off Britishness is not generally shared by the rest of Britain or even most of Northern Ireland
Since the idea of No Deal would be irresponsible any People’s vote would have to be between accepting this deal and remaining in the EU unless some preferential system was to be used.
You are of course quite right, Tom – we should allow the MPs to get on with it and not trust the people at all – far too risky! The masses should not be allowed to be divided or indeed have any opinion at all and certainly no opportunity to change it. They should marvel, united, in wonder at the wisdom of their rulers!
I propose that we go back to the time when it was illegal to report the proceeding of the House of Commons – indeed I would make it punishable by death – it only gives the masses ideas! As to voting for MPs what a terrible idea! Abolish the House of Commons. Bring back the divine right of kings. They should, of course be allowed to appoint a few advisors to the House of Lords.
Let the masses suffer in silence with a worse health service (as 9 out of 10 doctors say will happen with Brexit), lower wages and worse public services as the economy suffers!
While, of course LDV should be banned as a terrible source of sedition – it has been known to publish articles in favour of democracy in the past! At least some sense has finally broken out until that happens!
