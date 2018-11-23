Caron Lindsay

Vince tells PM: Brexit Deal is “pathetically weak”

By | Fri 23rd November 2018 - 10:25 am

Vince Cable questioned the Prime Minister yesterday when she made her statement on the political declaration of the EU withdrawal agreement. He highlighted one particularly worrying aspect of it:

This is essentially an agreement to have an agreement, and it is full of worryingly vague aspirations. How, for example, can the Prime Minister justify paragraph 24, which relates to medicines, chemicals and aviation safety, where we currently have strong agreed co-operative standards? She has managed to negotiate an agreement to

“explore the possibility of cooperation”.

That is pathetically weak, and it will cause great anxiety to millions of people who depend on high standards of safety.

Ultimately, this deal is a massive kicking of big issues into some very long grass. Nothing will be decided before we leave the EU. This makes it more important than ever that we stop Brexit.

May’s response just emphasised how uncertain this all is:

In relation to these negotiations, we are not able to put legal texts together until we have left the European Union and are no longer a member of the European Union—that, of course, is what we will be able to do when we leave on 29 March 2019.

Brexit is a leap into the fog. We owe future generations better than this.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael 1 23rd Nov - 12:00pm
    You are of course quite right, Tom - we should allow the MPs to get on with it and not trust the people at all...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 23rd Nov - 11:36am
    There is a broad consensus developing that recognises the need for reform of the 1961 Land Compensation Act https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/7053484/axe-laws-huge-property-developer-profits/ to address the crisis in housing...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 23rd Nov - 11:35am
    Presumably this deal is designed by the Civil Service to enable us to resume membership of the EU as soon as that becomes possible. It...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 23rd Nov - 11:21am
    Tom, I think you are being over-optimistic about Spain's sabre-rattling. There is a long history of issues with Spain over Gibraltar that were not ended...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 23rd Nov - 9:45am
    @ expats I'm afraid some people - especially in Eastbourne - live in a permanent state of denial.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 23rd Nov - 9:42am
    I don't think Teresa May is a frightened woman. I respect her courage even though I disagree with her on just about everything else......... and...