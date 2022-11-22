22 November 2022 – today’s press releases

Debt figures: Conservative Chancellors have blown black hole in Britain’s finances

Debt figures: Conservative Chancellors have blown black hole in Britain’s finances

Responding to new ONS figures showing the scale of UK government borrowing in October, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

These figures reveal just how badly the long list of Conservative Chancellors have trashed our economy. This Government has blown a massive black hole in Britain’s finances and is now expecting hardworking families to pick up the bill. It is a national scandal that big banks are getting massive tax cuts whilst the squeezed-middle gets clobbered with endless tax rises. The sensible way to solve this is surely to tax the richest companies making bumper profits. We can’t trust this Conservative Government to clean up their own mess. They should never be trusted to run our country’s economy.

Welsh Liberal Democrats to Vote to Withhold Legislative Consent on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

The Welsh Liberal Democrats will vote to withhold Legislative Consent on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill when it is brought before the Senedd later today with Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS stating that the UK Conservative Government’s proposals to override the Northern Ireland Protocol would not just represent an egregious breach of international law – but risk plunging the country into a trade war with our closest neighbours.

Commenting Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said:

No responsible government would ever countenance taking such steps – and at a time when we should be working with our European allies in face of Russia’s aggression, it would ignite a diplomatic firestorm. The Conservative’s plans would turn a cost of living emergency into a total nightmare – at a time when families up and down the country desperately need support. A trade war would be a disaster for Welsh farmers – who already struggling with increased costs and extra red tape alongside regular families who already face extra inflationary pressures as the result of the Conservatives’ botched Brexit deal. Rather than throw the economy into yet more turmoil over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Conservatives should focus on providing the vital support to families which is currently lacking. The easiest way for tensions to be solved would be for the UK as a whole to re-join the single market and customs union as the Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling for.

OECD forecast: Damning verdict of the Government’s economic record

Responding to the latest OECD forecast which puts Britain bottom of the G7 table for economic growth, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

This Conservative Government has trashed the British economy and left hardworking families to pick up the tab. The OECD’s damning verdict of the Government’s economic record should shame the long list of this year’s Conservative Chancellors. Months of Conservative chaos and an ever changing cast of Chancellors has added to the pain. We have all lost track of how many Chancellors there has been this year, but all of them are guilty of hiking taxes in the middle of a cost of living crisis and wrecking all hope of economic growth. I don’t think the Conservative party will ever be forgiven for this. The blame for this recession lies firmly at their door.

Sewage: Budget means almost £500 million less to tackle the sewage crisis

New analysis by the Liberal Democrats has revealed the department responsible for dealing with the sewage crisis is about to have their day-to-day budget slashed in the wake of the Autumn Statement.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is facing a real-terms cut to its day-to-day spending of 10.6% over the next two years, equating to a staggering £496.8 million.

Water companies have dumped sewage 775,568 times for over 5.7 million hours over the last two years. Meanwhile water company bosses have paid themselves £51.1 million in remuneration including £30.6 million in bonuses.

Under Conservative plans water companies will be permitted to continue to dump sewage until 2050 and bill payers will see hikes to pay for it.

Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for the Environment, Tim Farron MP said:

Whilst banks are being unjustly rewarded with slashed taxes, the department which is supposed to deal with the sewage crisis is getting their budgets slashed. Frankly, the whole thing stinks. This budget cut gives a licence for companies to pump sewage into our precious rivers and Britain’s treasured coastlines. Funding to stop sewage poisoning in our waterways should be protected at all costs. We have otters being poisoned and children getting ill because water companies dump sewage where they want. All whilst they make multi-million pound profits and pay their execs eye-watering bonuses. This Government’s priorities are all wrong. They put big banks and water companies over wildlife and children’s health.

Levelling Up Bill: Conservative chaos to blame for cancellation of vote

