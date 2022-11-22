The right to protest peacefully – we must cherish it, even if we disagree with the protesters

The other day, I overheard someone describing how they would like the “Stop Oil” protesters to be dealt with. It was not pleasant and I am not going to repeat their words here for fear of inciting hatred.

Protests can be very tiresome and disturb our normal routine.

But we have to be patient with them. The moment we start suggesting forcible ways to restrict peaceful protests, is the moment we stop being a fair democracy and, I would also suggest, the moment we stop being British.

I was particularly appalled at the treatment of the young man in Edinburgh on September 12th. He shouted out “you’re a sick old man” as Prince Andrew passed in the Royal procession. He was pushed to the ground and there are currently two people who have been charged over an alleged assault. The young man will not face a court hearing, it has been decided.

I am pleased that the justice system seems to be working as it should with regard to that September 12th incident.

I think we should all remember to show patience and, perhaps, indulgence towards peaceful protesters.

We have a democracy and justice system of which we should be proud. Protest is part of it.

There has been a recent spate of Royalism. We should remember that Her Majesty the Queen put up with peaceful protests for most of her long life. Indeed, for many, she personified the British way of tolerating protest. So the last thing we should be doing now is trying to stamp out peaceful protest with draconian measures.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.