A job and a half for the new Federal International Relations Committee

I was very pleased to have been part of the successful Federal International Relations Committee’s (FIRC) 2-hour international marathon at the West Midlands conference last weekend. Full marks to current FIRC Chair Phil Bennion. A FIRC First!

Having just been elected to the new Federal International Relations Committee, I will be encouraging it to focus on four big areas:

• Get our party leadership back on track concerning Europe.

• Mobilise newly enfranchised overseas voters to vote Lib Dem at the next UK General Election, especially in our target seats.

• Keep Lib Dems’ profile up internationally so the party continues to have global and European influence.

• Continue advocacy of international causes at regional conferences and with local parties.

First and foremost – Europe. For me, the statistics are clear. We went as a party from 46,000 members in the darkest days of coalition to 120,000 after the EU referendum but have since then crashed to 70,000 members. Why? Because we did not have any political programme to entice all those pro-EU members to stay. Our audience is not just the country, but our members, our activists and the values we believe in. The decline to such a degree was not inevitable.

Now the country is increasingly with us. In November 2022, a Statista poll showed 56 percent of British people think that it was wrong to leave the European Union, compared with just 32 percent who thought it was right. We must reverse some of the cruellest damage done by Brexit by calling for our return to the Single Market, a UK initiative when we were an EU member. We must stop being feeble in the media and come out linking much of the disaster facing this country to Brexit. We must re-establish our unique selling point as the party for Europe as part of our policy toolkit to save the country from economic ruin. Our party leadership needs to rekindle the flame of Europe again. We need to press internally for that

Secondly, our new overseas voters. The two members that topped the FIRC federal internal elections are from Lib Dems Abroad so FIRC needs to make this issue a priority. The 2022 Elections Act will increase eligible British voters overseas to 3.5 million, 8% of the British eligible electorate. With that increase, and with a targeted approach we have calculated we should have a chance with the overseas vote to swing target seats like Wimbledon, Cheltenham and Winchester as well as increase our total share of the vote and bring in donations. The Lib Dems Abroad Steering Committee is preparing its campaign strategy now. Current focus is winning over the ½ million overseas pensioners whose state pensions are frozen, some of whom are destitute.

Thirdly, we need to keep pushing international issues at the national, European and Liberal International levels. Lib Dems are still met with great warmth internationally and we must keep this going. We need to ensure the policy espoused in our recent resolutions on key international issues – such as fighting authoritarianism, Afghanistan, Europe, Free Trade, Ukraine, and soon on China and Iran – are not put on the side but followed up to be translated into action.

And, of course, we need to keep our members enthused about our international work. Regional conferences should also be a great recruiting ground for the plethora of the newly-formed Lib Dem Associated Organisations, including the Lib Dem European Group and the Liberal International British Group. We need to link everyone up, do much together and make our mark in the world.

* George Cunningham is Chair of the Lib Dems Abroad Steering Committee and a newly-elected member of the 2023-25 FIRC Executive.