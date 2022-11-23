So what is your political word of the year?

The OUP publishers normally select the Oxford word of the year, and last year they chose vax. However this year they are asking the public to vote. Mind you, rather like the Tory leadership election, they are only offering a very short shortlist to choose from.

This year the words on the ballot are metaverse, #IStandWith and goblin mode. I must confess that I have never used the last phrase, but it usefully fills a gap in my vocabulary.

Collins also produce their word of the year. Last year it was NFT and in 2020, predictably, it was lockdown.

I have been watching The Crown, and eventually we reached the episode in which Charles and Camilla have that cringemaking conversation about Tampax. But I was surprised that the dialogue actually started by him asking her for feedback on a speech he was planning on the threats to the English language, in which he bemoaned the degradation of our beautiful language. Note, this may or may not have been said in the actual conversation – I have done my research and can’t find it in any transcripts – but we know that it accords with his views. I think we can safely assume that Charles would not be happy with the shortlisted words of the year, or indeed of any year.

English is a beautiful, and rather profound language, with a far larger vocabulary than almost any other language. Its breadth reflects the social history of the UK over many hundreds of years.

We have a huge amount of apparent redundancy in the language, because over time it has built on and adopted words from an array of linguistic sources, from Celtic, Anglo-Saxon and Old Norse to Church Latin, plus many modern European and global languages. For example, think of the multiple terms denoting one farm animal – pig, hog, swine, pork – where another language might have just one word. Interestingly when there are several synonyms, they often take on subtle differences in meaning, which add to the complexity of our thinking, as well as its poetic potential.

More recently, our vibrant cosmopolitan culture has added thousands of colourful words and phrases from around the world. Modern English demonstrates that Britain is a land that has welcomed and assimilated people from many cultures over the centuries and they have all contributed to the enrichment of our language. It has also spawned many variants, such as American English, which each has a history of its own. No language is immutable; languages are living beings that grow and adapt to changing influences, just as their speakers do.

So I welcome the newly minted (or newly rediscovered) words of the year. Each opens a door to new ideas or a new way of thinking.

But – and this is where I ask you to join me – what are the political words of the year? Partygate? Trussonomics? Or something else?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.