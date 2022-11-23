A socio-economic impert’s thoughts on the OBR’s report and the Autumn Statement

An impert is interested in a subject and tries to find out more about it. The writer aims to become a socio-economic impert because the writer considers it impossible, in reality, to separate “economics” from its inevitable social consequences.

The foundational OBR’s report is in error because it omits sectoral balances. Whenever a government has a debt, the non-government sectors of the domestic, the business and the foreign, must have a surplus. The valid question is the size of the difference between governmental expenditure and its tax gathering. Too much is harmful as is too little. Without this surplus of money, homes and businesses do not have enough money with which to function. As currently presented, “Balanced Books” are a disaster for regular people.

By extension, sectoral balances tell you where money has come from and where it goes, but not necessarily in that order!

Another hidden truth is that inflation is a year on year calculation. This year, pre-conflict inflation is used as the basis for this year’s conflict affected calculation and so is high. Next years will be based on conflict affected inflation figures and so is incredibly unlikely to be other than less.

The Autumn Statement does not differentiate between the causes of inflation. There are various internal and external causes. The current inflation has significant external causes, such as the Ukraine conflict and the opportunistic raising of prices by power companies. The latter are invalid profits because they are out of proportion to actual research and development, production and distribution costs. Again using the sectoral balance model, we can see that these extractive “profits” come not from worth or need, but from the exploitation of fellow human beings.

Alas, HMG seems to be presenting a classic/stereotypical general wage based inflation. Reality demonstrates that this is not so. Around 30% of families cannot afford to feed their children adequately and NHS workers are using food banks and some are being given sanitary equipment because they cannot afford to buy such. However the luxury car market is booming and prices are rising disproportionately.

As part of a well publicised campaign against a distorted inflation enemy, the Bank of England is raising the bank rate. Such removes money from borrowers, including mortgage holders and budding businesses. As HMG, in detailed reality, has the power to direct the Bank of England, this is policy must have governmental support, if not direction.

To whom does the money go?

It goes to the banking industry. Thus HMG accepts the extraction of money from regular people, some of whom cannot afford to properly feed, house and/or heat their families, to go to those who have not these health and welfare threats and dangers.

A valid policy is to make all inflation costs payable only to the public purse.

HMG also fails to mention that, at bottom, there are, despite camouflages, two types of money. One is debt money, as issued by commercial banks, and the other is debt-free money, which is issued directly into the economy by HMG, which just creates it.

When HMG puts too much money into society there is general inflation which we currently do not have. When HMG puts in too little, then infrastructures are weakened and start to die and so society is deformed and becomes less and less productive, profitable, safe, secure and valid.

Why does HMG avoid differentiated inflation recognition, and its management through taxation, which is more precise, faster and puts the money raised into the public purse?

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.