Warm spaces in Watford

The Lib Dem directly elected Mayor of Watford stars in this video about warm spaces in his borough:
Nobody should be cold this winter.
That’s why we’ve opened warm, welcoming spaces across Watford where people can meet and save on their energy bills.
Our welcoming spaces are open to – no matter what your situation.
Find the full list at: https://t.co/dARTkqj9gY pic.twitter.com/1FEKAC7vuG
— Peter Taylor (@WatfordMayor) November 22, 2022
Note, if you can’t see the embedded tweet click here.
