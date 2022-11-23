23 November 2022 – today’s press releases (part 1)

Full Inquiry Needed into Gwent Police

Full Inquiry Needed into Gwent Police

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for a full inquiry into misconduct in Gwent Police stating that the evidence that has come to light warrants a full independent investigation if trust in the Force is to be restored.

The Party has also questioned whether Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, should still be in place.

Calls for a full inquiry come following an investigation by the Times that revealed a culture of misogyny, corruption, abuse and racism in the force.

Wiltshire Police Force is currently set to investigate the claims.

The latest scandal comes after three officers were dismissed from the Force over summer due to inappropriate behaviour. The Welsh Liberal Democrats had previously criticised how long this process took.

Commenting Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and the only female party leader in Wales, Jane Dodds MS said:

Trust in the Force has clearly been undermined to a point where a full independent inquiry is required. The failure to tackle this appalling behaviour on the part of some officers is failing the public and the majority of brave police who put their lives at risk to keep us all safe. What has been revealed over the course of the last few weeks is deeply disturbing. It has also not yet been made clear whether Labour’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert was aware of any of these allegations before the story broke in the Times. If not, how was he able to oversee a Force with such serious problems without being aware? It is difficult to see how he should remain in post. With allegations of serious misconduct in a multitude of police forces, including the Met, I do not believe an investigation by another police force is sufficient.

Responding to the decision from the Supreme Court, former leader of the Liberal Democrats and constitutional expert, Sir Ming Campbell said:

A first year law student could have predicted that this was the inevitable outcome of the SNP’s effort to ignore the legal position. If the Scottish Government spent as much time on health, education and transport rather than their obsession with independence, Scotland would be a much better place to live in.

Responding to reports in The Times of a 42 per cent annual rise in demand for NHS gambling clinics, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Jamie Stone MP said:

Gambling legislation has been stuck in the stone age for years, now the Conservative Government’s inaction is leaving more and more people vulnerable to gambling harms. The Conservatives’ chaos and infighting has delayed the gambling white paper for a year already. We cannot allow Ministers to kick much-needed reforms into the long grass yet again. The Government must act now before more lives are ruined with financial stress, mental health problems and worse.

Responding to Suella Braverman’s inability to answer what safe and legal routes exist for refugees to reach the UK, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: