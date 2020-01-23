23 January 2020 – the day’s press releases

Time to catch up with the press releases…

Tories’ headline-grabbing gestures on knife crime have clearly failed

Welsh Lib Dems – NHS Wales waiting times unacceptable

Tories’ headline-grabbing gestures on knife crime have clearly failed

Responding to the new official crime statistics, released today, which show knife crime continuing to rise to a new record high, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

These statistics are heart-breaking. Far too many young people are having their lives destroyed by knives and gangs. We urgently need to break the grip of this epidemic of serious violence. The Conservatives’ approach has clearly failed. Their huge surge in suspicion-less Stop and Search is wasting police time and undermining crucial trust in communities, while knife crime continues to rise. Instead of the Tories’ pointless headline-grabbing gestures, Liberal Democrats are arguing for an evidence-based approach that will actually make our communities safer. That means more police, more youth services and a proper public health approach to serious violence.

Welsh Lib Dems – NHS Wales waiting times unacceptable

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have described NHS Wales waiting times as unacceptable following the release of December’s A&E waiting times data showing waiting times to be the worst on record.

Winter pressures typically lead to longer waiting times across NHS Wales, but this year’s pressures have been exceptional.

This month has seen Hywel Dda cancel planned operations for several days in the name of patient safety, whilst there has been a 23% rise in the number of red category calls received by the Welsh Ambulance Service compared to last year.

Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, commented: