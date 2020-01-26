UPDATED: The 91 seats where the Liberal Democrats came second in the general election (or The Sunday data workshop experiment continues…)

Thank you all for your excellent comments to my earlier post, pointing out the errors in my spreadsheet!

I see it as an experiment in community data creation!

My main problem is that I did not screen out seats with a large Nationalist element, mainly in Scotland.

So I have weeded all that out and I am now down to the generally accepted 91 seats.

This time, as suggested by Geoffrey Payne, I have ranked them by the (majority/total votes)/2 % to give the “swing needed”, with the smallest %age at the top.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.