Paul Walter

UPDATED: The 91 seats where the Liberal Democrats came second in the general election (or The Sunday data workshop experiment continues…)

By | Sun 26th January 2020 - 7:04 pm

Thank you all for your excellent comments to my earlier post, pointing out the errors in my spreadsheet!

I see it as an experiment in community data creation!

My main problem is that I did not screen out seats with a large Nationalist element, mainly in Scotland.

So I have weeded all that out and I am now down to the generally accepted 91 seats.

This time, as suggested by Geoffrey Payne, I have ranked them by the (majority/total votes)/2 % to give the “swing needed”, with the smallest %age at the top.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in General Election.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJames Fowler 26th Jan - 8:21pm
    The Lib Dem already have just, coherent and logical causes - social and economic liberalism. If only we would fully embrace them both. They're also...
  • User AvatarPaul Holmes 26th Jan - 7:38pm
    @Neil Sandison. I would be interested in how you would expect these 'teams' to be 'found, created, trained, organised and funded'? Especially as you seem...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 26th Jan - 7:37pm
    Sesenco Indeed. The swing achieved by Richard Allan in Sheffield Hallam in 1997 - 18.2% - was truly exceptional, but then he was a truly...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 26th Jan - 7:21pm
    And Rory Stewart has come out very strongly in favour of the Met using facial recognition technology
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 26th Jan - 7:05pm
    I have now issued a new post with the revised spreadsheet showing 91 seats. Thanks again everyone, I hope you enjoyed joining in!
  • User AvatarNick Collins 26th Jan - 6:49pm
    @ John Peters Thank you. I missed John Death's article when it first appeared. His idea of naming the coin the "Refugee" reminds me that...