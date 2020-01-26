The 104 constituencies where the Liberal Democrats were second in the general election

A friend asked me if I knew where, on Sir Tim Berners-Lee’s ingenious interweb device, there is a list of the 90 seats where the LibDems were second in the general election in December.
It turns out that I couldn’t find such a list, so I have created it – displayed below through the magic of Scribd.
90 is the figure that has been bandied about but in fact that is just seats where the Tories were first. There are a further 14 where the SNP or Labour were first and we were second.
Please let me know if you spot any errors in this list, as I knocked it up quite quickly.
I did it on Excel using a text file on the Electoral Calculus website.
I have ranked it with the slimmest majorities at the top, and colour coded it – blue for the seats where the Tories were first, red for Labour and yellow for SNP.
Why are Belfast South and Foyle included? Lib Dems aren’t standing in Northern Ireland.
Ceredigion -unfortunaley Lib Dems were third. Plaid first, Tory second !
Sorry, but something is wrong in this list.
For example, you have Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, but we’re 3rd there.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inverness,_Nairn,_Badenoch_and_Strathspey_(UK_Parliament_constituency)#Elections_in_the_2010s
The same is true of Argyll and Bute: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argyll_and_Bute_(UK_Parliament_constituency)#Elections_in_the_2010s
When I did the numbers I got 91. I’ve not quite got the time to go through it now in detail, but I can at some stage.
Belfast South Labour?
