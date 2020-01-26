Paul Walter

The 104 constituencies where the Liberal Democrats were second in the general election

By | Sun 26th January 2020 - 3:30 pm

A friend asked me if I knew where, on Sir Tim Berners-Lee’s ingenious interweb device, there is a list of the 90 seats where the LibDems were second in the general election in December.

It turns out that I couldn’t find such a list, so I have created it – displayed below through the magic of Scribd.

90 is the figure that has been bandied about but in fact that is just seats where the Tories were first. There are a further 14 where the SNP or Labour were first and we were second.

Please let me know if you spot any errors in this list, as I knocked it up quite quickly.

I did it on Excel using a text file on the Electoral Calculus website.

I have ranked it with the slimmest majorities at the top, and colour coded it – blue for the seats where the Tories were first, red for Labour and yellow for SNP.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

