News Meerkat

Siobhan Benita slams London Mayor’s mass surveillance roll-out as a real risk to civil liberties

By | Sun 26th January 2020 - 1:00 pm

Embed from Getty Images

Responding to the Metropolitan Police’s announcement on Thursday that it will begin to use automated facial recognition surveillance operationally, Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London Siobhan Benita said:

It is unacceptable for a new form of mass surveillance like this to be rolled out onto London’s streets without proper consultation, regulation or oversight.

Facial recognition technology is hopelessly inaccurate. It is biased against women and ethnic minorities. The evidence that it will make us safer is patchy at best, but there is a real risk that it will erode civil liberties and increase distrust and discrimination.

To make London safer we must restore effective community policing, starting with the re-opening of local police stations, which the current Mayor has shut down.

Liberal Democrats do not want London to become a city where innocent people feel as though their every movement is being watched. The fact that Sadiq Khan has given the go-ahead for this undermines his recent claim to share our liberal values.

If Londoners want a liberal mayor with a positive vision for a safer, greener, kinder capital, their best option is me.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

This decision represents an enormous expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the UK.

It flies in the face of the independent review showing the Met’s use of facial recognition was likely unlawful, risked harming public rights and was 81% inaccurate.

This is a breath-taking assault on our rights and we will challenge it, including by urgently considering next steps in our ongoing legal claim against the Met and the Home Secretary.

This move instantly stains the new Government’s human rights record and we urge an immediate reconsideration.

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Paul Walter

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Hywel 26th Jan '20 - 2:05pm

    This is excellent. The failure to speak out on this before – coupled with Vince abandoning any talk of civil liberties issues – was a major reason why I didn’t continue party membership or vote LD in 2017/19 (though local circumstances had a lot to do with that as well).

  • James Pugh 26th Jan '20 - 2:44pm

    I agree with Hywel, this is very welcome and a core Liberal issue (that just doesn’t resonate with the Labour or Conservative party machines). It’s of interest to a small but significant minority of London voters

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJames Pugh 26th Jan - 2:44pm
    I agree with Hywel, this is very welcome and a core Liberal issue (that just doesn't resonate with the Labour or Conservative party machines). It's...
  • User AvatarHywel 26th Jan - 2:05pm
    This is excellent. The failure to speak out on this before - coupled with Vince abandoning any talk of civil liberties issues - was a...
  • User AvatarHywel 26th Jan - 2:03pm
    "Sadly, the one thing HS2 will not do is help small towns. " It will though. The big thing HS2 brings is extra capacity and...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 26th Jan - 1:00pm
    Just because revoking did not win votes, does not necessarily mean it was a bad policy. It might have cemented our core vote. It was...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 26th Jan - 12:39pm
    "It may raise a few more eyebrows to hear that {Prof John Curtice} thinks that the party’s stance on stopping Brexit did not cost it...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 26th Jan - 12:22pm
    The EU have a plan to stimulate faster growth in the Euro area through a commitment to faster decarbonisation… Sounds good! But what about the...