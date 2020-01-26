Siobhan Benita slams London Mayor’s mass surveillance roll-out as a real risk to civil liberties

Responding to the Metropolitan Police’s announcement on Thursday that it will begin to use automated facial recognition surveillance operationally, Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London Siobhan Benita said:
It is unacceptable for a new form of mass surveillance like this to be rolled out onto London’s streets without proper consultation, regulation or oversight.
Facial recognition technology is hopelessly inaccurate. It is biased against women and ethnic minorities. The evidence that it will make us safer is patchy at best, but there is a real risk that it will erode civil liberties and increase distrust and discrimination.
To make London safer we must restore effective community policing, starting with the re-opening of local police stations, which the current Mayor has shut down.
Liberal Democrats do not want London to become a city where innocent people feel as though their every movement is being watched. The fact that Sadiq Khan has given the go-ahead for this undermines his recent claim to share our liberal values.
If Londoners want a liberal mayor with a positive vision for a safer, greener, kinder capital, their best option is me.
Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:
This decision represents an enormous expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the UK.
It flies in the face of the independent review showing the Met’s use of facial recognition was likely unlawful, risked harming public rights and was 81% inaccurate.
This is a breath-taking assault on our rights and we will challenge it, including by urgently considering next steps in our ongoing legal claim against the Met and the Home Secretary.
This move instantly stains the new Government’s human rights record and we urge an immediate reconsideration.
* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Paul Walter
This is excellent. The failure to speak out on this before – coupled with Vince abandoning any talk of civil liberties issues – was a major reason why I didn’t continue party membership or vote LD in 2017/19 (though local circumstances had a lot to do with that as well).
I agree with Hywel, this is very welcome and a core Liberal issue (that just doesn’t resonate with the Labour or Conservative party machines). It’s of interest to a small but significant minority of London voters