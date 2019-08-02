2:50 am round up: Jane has done it and it wasn’t even that close

So we’ve done it! I will never forget that shot of Shaun Roberts and Dave McCobb on Sky News. They were smiling, and looking very smug indeed.

And Jane walking in and looking so happy.

It’ll be a while before I stop crying.

Here’s the result in full:

Davies C Conservative 12,401

Davies T Labour 1,680

Dodds J 1 Liberal Democrat 3,826

Parkinson D Brexit 3381

Phillips L UKIP 242

Pink, Lily the 334

We have done it!!!

Brecon & Radnorshire, result: LDEM: 43.5% (+14.3)

CON: 39.0% (-9.6)

BREX: 10.5% (+10.5)

LAB: 5.3% (-12.5)

MRLP: 1.0% (+1.0)

UKIP: 0.8% (-0.6) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) August 2, 2019

Jane’s speech, paraphrased:

People in Brecon and Radnorshire have sent a powerful message.

34 years ago a Liberal victory sparked a liberal revival.

People demand better.

The message from me and our new leader – is that you can have better, and better with the Liberal Democrats. This victory must be a turning point for not just for b and r but for our whole country too.

There is no time for tribalism when our country is faced with the threat of a no deal brexit.

My first act as MP will be to find Boris wherever he is hiding and tel him to rule out no deal Brexit now.

This is a time when people who share liberal values must work together which is why I want to thank the Green Party and Plaid Cymru to back me this time.

It is an immense privilege to follow in the footsteps of Roger Willians and Richard Livesey.

I am so glad I went down and spent those 4 days in Llandrindod Wells. LDV team members spent about 18 days there in all.

If you want to get to know Jane and what makes her tick better, here is my interview with her from two weeks ago on Saturday.

And now the by-election circus moves to Sheffield Hallam. How amazing would it be to get Laura Gordon elected too.

