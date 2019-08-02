Caron Lindsay

2:50 am round up: Jane has done it and it wasn’t even that close

Fri 2nd August 2019

So we’ve done it! I will never forget that shot of Shaun Roberts and Dave McCobb on Sky News. They were smiling, and looking very smug indeed.

And Jane walking in and looking so happy.

It’ll be a while before I stop crying.

Here’s the result in full:

Davies C  Conservative 12,401

Davies T   Labour 1,680

Dodds J 1 Liberal Democrat 3,826

Parkinson D Brexit 3381

Phillips L UKIP 242

Pink, Lily the 334

We have done it!!!

Jane’s speech, paraphrased:

People in Brecon and Radnorshire have sent a powerful message.

34 years ago a Liberal victory sparked a liberal revival.

People demand better.

The message from me and our new leader – is that you can have better, and better with the Liberal Democrats. This victory must be a turning point for not just for b and r but for our whole country too.

There is no time for tribalism when our country is faced with the threat of a no deal brexit.

My first act as MP will be to find Boris wherever he is hiding and tel him to rule out no deal Brexit now.

This is a time when people who share liberal values must work together which is why I want to thank the Green Party and Plaid Cymru to back me this time.

It is an immense privilege to follow in the footsteps of Roger Willians and Richard Livesey.

I am so glad I went down and spent those 4 days in Llandrindod Wells. LDV team members spent about 18 days there in all.

If you want to get to know Jane and what makes her tick better, here is my interview with her from  two weeks ago on Saturday.

And now the by-election circus moves to Sheffield Hallam. How amazing would it be to get Laura Gordon elected too.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

5 Comments

  • Tpfkar 2nd Aug '19 - 3:12am

    Superb result. Well done to all involved.

  • Mick Taylor 2nd Aug '19 - 3:22am

    Typing error shows the result mixed up and Jane with 3826 rather than 13826. Took a moment to work it out!
    Great result.
    Now back to sleep here in Llandrindod Wells. Glad we came. Sheffield next.

  • David-1 2nd Aug '19 - 4:19am

    Due to the words “Liberal Democrat” somehow having landed in the midst of the number, Jane Dodds’ winning figure is misstated; it should be

    Dodds J Liberal Democrat 13,826
    not
    Dodds J 1 Liberal Democrat 3,826.

  • David-1 2nd Aug '19 - 4:35am

    Nonetheless, congratulations to Jane, and may the revival of the Liberal Democrats continue!

  • Dan MB 2nd Aug '19 - 4:41am

    Slight worry that we’d probably have lost if there had been a Brexit/Con pact. If a GE does get called any time soon, it suggests those two parties need to have a good think about how to approach it.

