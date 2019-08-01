Brecon and Radnorshire by-election open thread

Well, it’s all over bar the counting. In just a few hours, we’ll know if Jane Dodds has succeeded in her attempt to become Wales’ only Liberal Democrat MP.

She has been an amazing candidate. We could not have asked more of her. She’s talked about local issues and Brexit, she’s been engaging and warm and kind. We should all be very proud of the work she has done.

So, what happened in 2017?

Chris Davies (Conservative) 20 081

James Gibson-Watt (Liberal Democrat) 12 043

Dan Lodge (Labour) 7 335

Kate Heneghan (Plaid Cymru) 1 229

Peer Gilbert (UKIP) 576

This time, Plaid Cymru has stood aside in favour of Liberal Democrat Welsh Leader Jane Dodds.

The Brexit Party is represented by Des Parkinson, Labour by Tom Davies, UKIP by Liz Phillips and the Monster Raving Loony Party has Lady Lily the Pink.

The Liberal Democrats have had the weight of expectations in what was always going to be a tough fight. At the start of the campaign it looked like the Brexit Party might be our main opponents. However, since Boris Johnson took office and appointed a horrifically right wing extreme Brexiteer Cabinet, the Brexit Party has felt the squeeze as voters return to the Conservatives and their Brexiteer candidate. Whether enough Labour and Plaid voters have come to Jane remains to be seen.

When I was there a couple of weeks ago, I met Labour, Plaid and Green voters who were enthusiastically voting for Jane. I met a few very hostile people who were obviously looking for the most extreme form of Brexit to vote for. And there were so many people in the middle who had questions or who weren’t particularly motivated to go and vote. Whether we win tonight will depend on how many of these people we were able to persuade in the tail end of the campaign.

Postal votes went out six days before Boris took office so may well have a big Conservative/Brexit Party split.

It’s going to be close and this is going to be a very nervous few hours. Stick with us as we look at the commentary and try to stay awake…

If the Boris bounce overtakes us tonight, it will be disappointing but not a knockout blow. His government has bene in office for barely a week and hasn’t done anything yet. And a majority of two is not much better than a majority of one.

On Newsnight, James Clayton has just said that he thinks that the presence of Jo Swinson and Ed Davey at the count is significant and means that we think we are going to win. Given the size of the constituency, I’d be surprised if even we know that by now. All the boxes won’t have arrived, although the ones that are furthest away are in our strongest areas.

These kind of tweets, though, don’t help my nerves.

Strong steer here at #BreconandRadnorshire count that it’s looking good for Lib Dems. Brexit party / Conservatives battling for second place with the Tories enjoying a slight Boris bounce. But not enough to overtake Lib Dems- all still early in night though! — Jack Evans (@jackcevans) August 1, 2019

Ed on Sky News now. He says it is very close. That shouldn’t be a surprise as Lib Dems won by less than 1000 in 1985.

He seems to be downplaying expectations by saying that Tories have a large majority.

He says that people’s views on Brexit are changing. Lifelong Conservatives are switching to Liberal Democrats because of our position on Remain and he sees Labour supporters going the same way.

He says that our position is based on principle.

He’s now being asked about electoral pacts. He is grateful to PC and Greens for standing down. They didn’t have a massive vote here but it made sense for them to help Lib Dems defeat a large Conservative majority.

If we overturn the 8000 it will be a massive victory for the Lib Dems, he says.

If the Tories lose, this will puncture the Boris bubble says Ed. The voters will have taken one stop forward to stopping Brexit.

He talks about how votes have been won or lost by one single vote so whoever wins tonight could have a crucial say in the future of the country.

On the Lib Dem leadership, he says he thought Jo was likely to win from the start and she’ll be a fantastic leader. He says the contest was fought between friends with respect, although does admit to disappointment at the result for him.

Ed is not helping calm down the butterflies in my abdomen, that’s for sure.

12:25 am: Turnout 59.7%

The crucial town of Ystradgynlais seems to have gone to the Lib Dems. 'We've lost Ystradgynlais,' says one Tory. 'That's us done.' — Adrian Masters (@adrianmasters84) August 1, 2019

This is important. The Tories would never have won this town in a month of Sundays but Labour should have walked it. If those votes have all come to us, that is a good sign. But we’re a long way off winning so keep the bubbly in the fridge.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings