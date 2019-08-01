Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems knocking up can be very useful….

I have never been on the receiving end of a Liberal Democrat knocking up operation at full pelt and I can imagine that, important though it is, it can be quite annoying.

However, Lib Dem campaigners calling round after 9pm at night can have their uses, as Harrow’s intrepid and brave Adam Bernard showed tonight:

It’s one of those things that happen on the campaign trail that you will never forget.

Has anything like this ever happened to you?

