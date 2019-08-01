Lib Dems knocking up can be very useful….

I have never been on the receiving end of a Liberal Democrat knocking up operation at full pelt and I can imagine that, important though it is, it can be quite annoying.

However, Lib Dem campaigners calling round after 9pm at night can have their uses, as Harrow’s intrepid and brave Adam Bernard showed tonight:

Excitement in Builth Wells while campaigning for @DoddsJane. A voter got locked out. We borrowed a ladder from a neighbour and I got to climb in an upstairs window. #FirstTimeHousebreaking pic.twitter.com/4aqc8xAd26 — Adam Bernard 🔶 (@AdamBernard_HA) August 1, 2019

It’s one of those things that happen on the campaign trail that you will never forget.

Has anything like this ever happened to you?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings