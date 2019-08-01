Caron Lindsay

Help Jo get the vote out for Jane Dodds in Brecon – 3 hours to go

By | Thu 1st August 2019 - 6:58 pm

Jo Swinson shows her energetic style by heading down to Brecon for polling day and doing some knocking up with the candidate.

It isn’t usual for party leaders to do this sort of thing, but it’s very Jo to want to be there in the middle of the action, doing her bit.

It’s just great to see two of our party’s leaders out on a beautiful election evening knocking on doors.

And you can join Jo, if not in person, on the phones. All you need to know about how to do that is here. I’m about to hit the phones too.

Seriously, you want to be part of this campaign. It’s been positive, joyful, and vibrant – just like the politics we want to see, bringing people together.

Other parliamentarians spotted today around this vast constituency:

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

