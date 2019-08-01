Help Jo get the vote out for Jane Dodds in Brecon – 3 hours to go

Jo Swinson shows her energetic style by heading down to Brecon for polling day and doing some knocking up with the candidate.

It isn’t usual for party leaders to do this sort of thing, but it’s very Jo to want to be there in the middle of the action, doing her bit.

Thanks to @joswinson, @libdems leader, for joining me in #Brecon tonight for the final day of the #BreconByElection. We have a real chance to make history here & ensure the voices of our communities are heard at Westminster. Please make sure to vote before polls close at 10pm! pic.twitter.com/aAUu7uzaXP — Jane Dodds 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🔶 (@DoddsJane) August 1, 2019

It’s just great to see two of our party’s leaders out on a beautiful election evening knocking on doors.

And you can join Jo, if not in person, on the phones. All you need to know about how to do that is here. I’m about to hit the phones too.

Seriously, you want to be part of this campaign. It’s been positive, joyful, and vibrant – just like the politics we want to see, bringing people together.

Other parliamentarians spotted today around this vast constituency:

Rydyn ni'n cael ymateb gwych i @DoddsJane ar stepen y drws yn #BreconandRadnorshire heddiw!#LibDemSurge

We're getting a fantastic response for Jane Dodds on the doorstep in #BreconandRadnorshire today! pic.twitter.com/UhHUNuY0MF — Isabelle Parasram Vice President Liberal Democrats (@IsabelleParasra) August 1, 2019

Knocking up in B&R very positive FOR @DoddsJane & @LibDems BUT …. slightly surprised to be asked to call here……! pic.twitter.com/h9zzIQGNkN — Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) August 1, 2019

Today I'm out campaigning in the #BreconByelection to help get @DoddsJane elected to Parliament. This will take us one step closer to bringing down Boris Johnson's disastrous no-deal government. Join the @LibDems today and help us #StopBrexit! 🔶️ https://t.co/hIt9nTB1Wq pic.twitter.com/SiepiVnC93 — Cllr Luisa Porritt MEP 🇪🇺🔶️ (@LuisaPorritt) August 1, 2019

