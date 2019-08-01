Good luck to Jane Dodds in Brecon and Radnorshire – and how YOU can help her win

As Paul and Kirsten have have already written, today voters in Brecon and Radnorshire choose a new MP.

With the fantastic Jane Dodds, vote for Jane #BreconandRadnorshire, a person who believes in community and will work hard for local residents @libdemvoice @NDLibDems pic.twitter.com/zWkMoTxhS6 — Dr. Kirsten Johnson (@DrKirstenJ) July 31, 2019

It would send a huge message to Boris Johnson that people don’t want his cavalier and irresponsible pursuit of the most disastrous option to his country if Jane Dodds were returned as MP.

And, more importantly, it would reduce his parliamentary majority to just one, reducing his scope for harm.

But it’s not just about that. Jane is brilliant. She’s wise and kind and is on a massive mission to fight for rural communities, to eradicate poverty and loneliness. If you need convincing, watch my chat with her here as we had a cup of tea in Llandrindod a couple of weeks ago.

Liberal Democrats from all over the country have been to this stunningly gorgeous part of the world to help Jane win over the past few weeks. The LDV team has notched up about 18 days between us.

Jane has made a final pitch for votes in Politics Home, saying that she would give the rural communities of the constituency their voice back.

Even the most basic of services – taken for granted in more urban areas – are more like luxuries here. Many villages are lucky if they’re served by a bus at all, let alone a service of any useful frequency. The words “fibre optic broadband” are a distant dream to the farming families who are lucky to get anything faster than dial-up. Patients’ hopes of timely medical treatment are dashed the moment the English hospital finds out they have a Welsh postcode. The people of Brecon and Radnorshire deserve better than this. And as their next MP, I will demand better. I was born and brought up in Wrexham in a Welsh speaking family. My mother instilled in me from a young age the importance of giving back to your community and making a positive difference to other people’s lives. I graduated from Cardiff University and trained in social work, and 27 years later I’m still working as a child protection social worker, having worked with vulnerable children both at home and abroad. I hope I made a difference to the families I worked with. But what drove me into politics was realising that to achieve real social justice, you need to change the system. Six years ago, I moved back home to Wales. I now live with my husband Patrick just outside Welshpool and have spent much of my time doing exactly what my mother taught me: fighting to protect communities across Powys. I want to use my professional and campaigning experience to give our rural areas back its strong, liberal voice in Westminster. I have a positive plan for our communities that I’m raring to put into action as our MP. From pushing for better broadband for families and businesses, to fighting to protect our NHS and farmers from a disastrous no-deal Brexit – these are the issues that matter to rural areas like ours. Today’s by-election is a unique chance for change for our rural communities. But if you want change, you need to vote for it.

Do everything you can to help Jane today. If you can get there, drop everything and go. If you can’t go, phone. Every vote will count. All the information you need about helping today is here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings