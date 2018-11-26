26 November 2018 – today’s press releases

Just two press releases today, as the timetable for the Parliamentary debate (at least, the one in the Commons) is scheduled…

Hedges case should never have happened

PM ducks Cable challenge to debate Brexit

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine has welcomed news that Matthew Hedges, who was given a life sentence in the UAE for spying, has received a presidential pardon.

Following this morning’s announcement Ms Jardine said;

It is a great relief to see that Matthew will be returning to his family in the UK. However, this should never have happened in the first place and the Conservative Government must be absolutely clear that we will not tolerate the abuse either of human rights or of the rule of law. It is vital the UK Government continues its efforts to secure the release of all those unjustly detained abroad.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable has labelled Theresa May as “weak” for refusing to debate the “real opposition” to her Brexit deal.

Addressing the Prime Minister in the House of Commons today, Vince Cable said: “Now that the Prime Minister has decided to launch a public debate on her deal, should she not move beyond the comfort zone of debating with Brexit fellow travellers like the Leader of the Labour Party and engage with the much larger cross-party in favour of a People’s Vote, with the option of remaining in the European Union?”

The Liberal Democrat Leader added: “Will she not debate with the real opposition?” In response, the Prime Minister ducked the opportunity to accept the debate invitation.

Following the exchange, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said: