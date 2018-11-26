Mark Valladares

26 November 2018 – today’s press releases

By | Mon 26th November 2018 - 10:00 pm

Just two press releases today, as the timetable for the Parliamentary debate (at least, the one in the Commons) is scheduled…

  • Hedges case should never have happened
  • PM ducks Cable challenge to debate Brexit

Hedges case should never have happened

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine has welcomed news that Matthew Hedges, who was given a life sentence in the UAE for spying, has received a presidential pardon.

Following this morning’s announcement Ms Jardine said;

It is a great relief to see that Matthew will be returning to his family in the UK.

However, this should never have happened in the first place and the Conservative Government must be absolutely clear that we will not tolerate the abuse either of human rights or of the rule of law.

It is vital the UK Government continues its efforts to secure the release of all those unjustly detained abroad.

PM ducks Cable challenge to debate Brexit

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable has labelled Theresa May as “weak” for refusing to debate the “real opposition” to her Brexit deal.

Addressing the Prime Minister in the House of Commons today, Vince Cable said: “Now that the Prime Minister has decided to launch a public debate on her deal, should she not move beyond the comfort zone of debating with Brexit fellow travellers like the Leader of the Labour Party and engage with the much larger cross-party in favour of a People’s Vote, with the option of remaining in the European Union?”

The Liberal Democrat Leader added: “Will she not debate with the real opposition?” In response, the Prime Minister ducked the opportunity to accept the debate invitation.

Following the exchange, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

The public demand the full facts and figures on the cost of Brexit. They also deserve to hear all the options. A People’s Vote, including the option to remain, is the only real alternative. I will make that case anytime, anywhere.

Theresa May is weak for ducking my challenge today. TV debates should not be the gift of select politicians, not least two Brexiters who essentially agree with one another like May and Corbyn.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 26th Nov - 10:56pm
    @ Ian Kearns "Perhaps this speech is stronger on emotion than analysis?" Well short of any policy too, Ian....... but certainly the well practised Paddy...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 26th Nov - 10:40pm
    :)! Lol! The wonders of the internet! It does I think give more time and more options than I think tend to be widely talked...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 26th Nov - 10:24pm
    @ James Belchamber, The Liberal party emerged as the party of Capitalism in the 19th century. It didn't support feudalism or slavery but it did...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 26th Nov - 10:17pm
    @ Chris Cory I agree that UBI is a liberal policy. I have written LDV articles in support of UBI. The last one on how...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 26th Nov - 10:13pm
    Oliver, well done on producing the report and running some numbers. UBI was Libdem policy until 1992 and if Adam Bernard's motion is passed at...
  • User AvatarTonyH 26th Nov - 10:00pm
    Sorry - meant to post the link https://www.edp24.co.uk/news/politics/norman-lamb-backs-people-s-vote-on-brexit-1-5795739 (Mods please add it to my previous comment).