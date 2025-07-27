26-27 July 2025 – the weekend’s press releases

Davey: PM must show Trump that the UK will lead the way in recognising Palestine

Davey: PM must show Trump that the UK will lead the way in recognising Palestine

Commenting ahead of Keir Starmer’s meeting with Donald Trump tomorrow, where the PM is expected to raise the situation in Gaza, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said:

Starmer must urge Trump to use his influence with Netanyahu to end the unconscionable suffering in Gaza through securing a ceasefire and getting much needed aid in. But it’s clear that only proper recognition the of Palestinian state by the international community will finally make way to a two-state solution and a lasting peace. The Prime Minister should make clear to Trump that the UK will lead the way in recognising the state of Palestine.

Jardine challenges Government over long waits for driving tests

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has today challenged the UK Government to cut long waits for driving tests and do more to block the reselling of block-booked driving tests as she revealed that three quarters of Scotland’s test centres have longer waits than the national average.

Media reports and constituents have raised concerns over long waits for practical driving tests and unscrupulous booking practices where individuals or companies buy up available driving test appointments and then resell them to learners, often at inflated prices.

In response to a written parliamentary question from Ms Jardine, Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Department for Transport) Lilian Greenwood revealed that the DVSA has issued 44 warnings, 120 suspensions, and closed 270 business accounts since new terms and conditions for use of the service driving instructors and trainers use to book and manage practical driving tests for their pupils were introduced in January.

As of April 2025, the average waiting time for a car practical driving test in Great Britain was 22.3 weeks. However, 63 out of Scotland’s 80 test centres currently have longer waits than that.

Commenting on the figures, Ms Jardine said:

Learner drivers feel like they are being exploited. It is already a stressful experience to put in for your test but now you are not just being tested on your driving ability but the ability to beat bots and scammers to secure a rare driving test slot. I am glad that the DVSA have put in place additional measures to clamp down but now we need to see waiting times cut, particularly here in Scotland where waits are longer than the national average. I want to see the UK Government ensure that unscrupulous individuals and firms are not allowed to profit from learner drivers who just want to get on with their tests and enjoy the newfound freedoms that driving can bring.

Cole-Hamilton presses Health Secretary over long waits for cataract surgery

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today launched an investigation into long waits for cataract surgery after it was revealed that patients have waited up to three years for care.

Mr Cole-Hamilton has now filed more than twenty written questions including pressing the Scottish Government about when the Health Secretary last met with key medical bodies and the number of facilities and staff available to perform the procedure.

Figures uncovered by MailOnline show 8,500 Scots paid around £2,500 for private cataract surgery last year – more than double the number who went private in 2019. There are currently 18,956 Scots on a cataract waiting list.

Commenting on the questions, Alex Cole-Hamilton said: