Lib Dems need to be less nice, more radical says Politics Home article

An article on Politics Home suggests that some activists want to see us using similar tactics to Reform UK to get noticed.

Based on snippets from the Social Liberal Forum conference last weekend, and an interview with Bobby Dean, the article provides some useful insight into discussions happening not just in St Albans but across the party.

I’m repeatedly hearing people who want us to stop hand-wringing and actually stand up for our values. Abstentions in Parliament on issues where we should take a stance come in for particular disapproval.

I’m still seething from our response to Keir Starmer’s disgraceful speech on immigration, which even he admits he regrets, which basically amounted to “we need to train British people to do jobs.” We should have been much more robust, as I said at the time:

We should ride a coach and horses through Labour’s plans and we should be bold. We should not give a damn about what the Daily Mail says or thinks. We should shout about the benefits of being an open, liberal, generous-spirited country and we should not put up with yet another Government failing to meet the needs of our communities by investing enough in public services and housing and then using people who choose this country to live as scapegoats for their failure. We need big picture emotional language that reflects our values as Liberal Democrats. It’s time to challenge the language of prejudice with good, solid practical ideas that will improve the quality of our lives.

At last week’s Social Liberal Forum conference in Daisy Cooper’s St Albans constituency, our treasury spokesperson heard similar views according to Politics Home.

A Lib Dem councillor later told PoliticsHome: “What are we actually known for? People know what Reform stands for… I don’t think we would consider ourselves to be wishy-washy or centrist, but that is where lots of people have us.”

We are too nice, said one member:

“We’re too nice,” one party member exclaimed during the conference. “Nick Clegg [former Lib Dem deputy prime minister] was unbelievably nice in the coalition, and we got screwed. It is time we start saying it how it is. We can politely say, look, that is an absolute load of bullshit.”

SLF Chair John Shreeve is quoted as saying:

Why is it that Nigel Farage, with barely any policy detail, is dictating the traffic?” he asked. He’s doing it from a vision perspective, and we are not doing enough to promote our vision.

I think he’s getting away with it because he is not being challenged. While Labour and Conservatives pander to him, there is clear space to call him out on his nonsense. We are perfectly placed to do this and in fact have a responsibility to do so. If nobody comes out with a clear anti populist narrative, there will be a continued rightward drift in policy and government which will harm people.

The stuff he’s coming out with on encouraging women to have more babies is awful and resonant of the Christian Nationalist pronatalist agenda we are seeing from Trump. He’s talking about rolling back abortion rights, too.

But there are two sides to challenging him. Alongside the calling out has to come a proper vision of how we will fix things. That’s a key thing. Reform just make people angry and divided. We have oodles of policy, based on our values which can be fashioned into a clear vision that appeals to positive emotions and ultimately will fix the problems people are upset about. We need more and better housing, a stronger safety net and functioning public services and we need to convince people we can deliver that using robust and clear language.

Bobby Dean told Politics Home:

“Reform is flipping the table, breaking the consensus and saying ‘we can’t carry on like this, we must do something radically different. “I don’t like what they’re offering, but that’s what they’re offering, right? I’d like the Lib Dems to be positioned in a similar way.” He said the Lib Dems should push causes that have “clear enemies” as a way of creating identity. The Lib Dems claim credit for pushing Labour to extend the vote to 16–17 year olds and to act on sewage. Farage has also begun speaking about the country’s dirty waterways, calling for partial nationalisation of the water industry. “But he’s not going to reverse his position on net zero, and neither are we,” Dean said. “So we need those types of fights where there are going to be clear opponents to it.”

No doubt these discussions will continue and are bound to be a key factor in the party’s internal elections coming up this Autumn.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings