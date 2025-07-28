What we’ve lost in a world obsessed with conflict: Reflections from South Asia to Southeast Asia

When I was seven years old, I watched as India and Pakistan stood on the brink of war. Tanks were deployed. News anchors looked panicked. People stocked up on food, and entire communities braced themselves for the worst. Even as a child, I understood something terrible could happen. That fear never really left me.

A few years later, I witnessed Iraq descend into chaos. The fall of Saddam Hussein didn’t bring peace, it created a power vacuum. The West celebrated regime change. But on the ground, it was the start of endless suffering for ordinary Iraqis. I was just a teenager when the Arab Spring began, promising hope and reform. Instead, it gave birth to civil wars in Syria, Libya, and Yemen. Once again, the people who rose up for change became collateral damage.

I’ve seen this pattern my whole life. And now, as tensions between Thailand and Cambodia rise, it’s hard not to feel a grim sense of déjà vu.

Because no matter the geography, religion, or political justification, war always ends up punishing the same group of people: the poor.

Whether it’s in Gaza or Grozny, Ukraine or Urumqi, it is never the elite who pay the price. They don’t send their children to fight. They don’t sleep in bomb shelters. They don’t ration food. The working class, irrespective of colour, caste, or creed—are the ones who bleed.

We live in a world where war isn’t the last resort anymore. It’s just another policy option.

In Pakistan this past May, I saw with my own eyes how close we came again. Tanks in cities. Drones over borders. Jets scrambled. People watched from rooftops, uncertain of what came next. We’re always just one misstep away from catastrophe. And yet we continue to elect leaders who behave like schoolboys playing Risk with real lives on the line.

Maybe Thailand has more fighter jets than Cambodia. Maybe one side will deal more damage. But there will be no “winner”, only two nations that lose blood, treasure, and trust. The economic impact will hit the poorest hardest. Inflation will rise. Borders will close. Young men will be called to fight, and they may never return. I’ve seen this story before.

What troubles me most is not just the wars themselves, but how numb we’ve become to them. We live in a time where war crimes are livestreamed. Civilians bombed. Aid denied. Hospitals targeted. And yet our collective outrage is now brief, performative, or filtered through geopolitics.

We used to dream of a rules-based world. A world of diplomacy, treaties, international law. But those dreams feel like relics. We now live in a post-Clausewitz world where total war, economic, cultural, physical—is back in fashion. The values of Kant, who believed in human dignity and perpetual peace, are mocked by modern realpolitik.

And in this new world, where are the global leaders?

Washington? Paralysed by partisanship. Brussels? Too busy negotiating trade deals. Moscow and Beijing? Using war as a tool of diplomacy. Delhi? Fuelled by nationalism. The moral leadership vacuum is real—and dangerous.

It reminds me of Blackadder Goes Forth, where generals pushed men “over the top” from the safety of their offices. But today, instead of crawling toward Berlin, we’re drifting toward Phnom Penh or Jerusalem or Islamabad, led by leaders who value theatrics over strategy, and cruelty over courage.

This is the dangerous new normal.

Meanwhile, ordinary people are too often pitted against each other. Instead of holding our governments accountable for failed diplomacy or brutal austerity, we’re encouraged to blame migrants, minorities, or each other. “They’re taking your jobs” becomes easier to sell than “we’ve underfunded your schools and privatised your hospitals.”

And while we’re busy fighting each other, the wealthy thrive. Defence contracts boom. Arms dealers cash in. Politicians gain votes by stoking fear. It’s a cruel irony that every bomb dropped creates more profit for someone.

But this isn’t just about policy, it’s about humanity. We’ve lost the ability to see ourselves in others. We’ve forgotten that the boy in Gaza or the farmer in Cambodia is not our enemy. They are us. Just born in different circumstances.

What gives me hope, though, is that history doesn’t have to repeat. It rhymes, but we can change the verse. Young people are not as loyal to flags and falsehoods as their predecessors. Across the world, I see a generation that wants peace, justice, and fairness, not empire, conquest, or nationalism.

As a British Pakistani, I carry the legacy of empire in my blood—both its scars and its warnings. My ancestors saw colonialism up close. And today, I watch the same arrogance play out on global stages, just under different banners.

So what do we do?

We must resist warmongering wherever it appears, whether in Westminster or Phnom Penh. We must speak up when civilians are dehumanised, and call out those who profit from pain. We must build alliances across borders, between ordinary people who refuse to be enemies.

Because unless we reclaim our collective moral compass, the cycle won’t break. And the next conflict – whether it’s in Asia, Europe, or beyond – will once again be paid for by those who had no say in starting it.

* Mo Waqas is Chair of the Lib Dem’s Stockton branch and was the PPC for Middlesbrough and Thornaby East.